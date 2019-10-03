South Cobb guard Jodi Mullins said she knew where she wanted to play her college basketball after meeting Kennesaw State women's coach Agnus Berenato.
"From Day 1, coach made me feel like part of the family," Mullins said after recently committing to play for the Owls. "I like it when she is enthusiastic, and she loves the team."
Mullins, a 5-foot-7 guard and forward, averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game for South Cobb last season, and new coach Lasonia White said Mullins will be a perfect fit for Berenato's up-tempo style of offense.
"We run an up-tempo offense, too," White said. "She will definitely fit in (Kennesaw State's) system. She'll be one of those players that will be able to play as a freshman."
Once Mullins arrives on campus next fall, she will become the first Cobb County player on the Owls' roster since former Hillgrove High School standout Chelcey Farrar played for the Owls during the 2012-13 season.
As a junior, Mullins had a breakout season for South Cobb. She scored at least 15 points in a dozen games, including a career-best 31 points against Sequoyah in early December.
"I couldn't miss," Mullins said of the new bench mark.
Mullins had received some interest from other college, saying a lot of Division II programs really wanted her, but she was starting to garner more interest from Division I programs. Charleston Southern and USC Upstate began recruiting her, but Kennesaw State was the first to offer a scholarship.
"(The Kennesaw State coaches) came out and watched her run drills," White said. "We were so excited to have them come out. It was great to have (Berenato) offer her."
White is excited not only for the Owls, but for her team in the upcoming season because Mullins is like having another coach on the court.
"Any coach will love her work ethic," White said. "She's a gym rat. She comes in early before school and works out. She stays after and works on her shot. She works out every day."
That gym-rat attitude has led Mullins to say she wants to be a coach one day, but, at this point, she is torn as to what she wants to study in college. If she follows the coaching path, she said she will study physical education, but she also has interests in becoming a TV analyst, which could take her into communications.
Either way, Mullins plans to listen to the advice Berenato and the Kennesaw State staff gave her for her senior year.
"Make sure you finish strong," Mullins said she was told, "and make sure your team finishes strong, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.