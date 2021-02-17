MARIETTA -- South Cobb outscored Sprayberry 50-19 in the second half to break open a close game and cruised to a 77-42 victory in the second round of the Region 6AAAAAA on Wednesday.
With the win, the Eagles (15-10) advance to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs for the fifth straight season, and they will play Kell on Thursday in the region semifinals at Wheeler. Tip time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
This will be only the second matchup with the Longhorns this season. The first game at South Cobb, Kell pulled away in the second half for a 63-51 victory the first weekend in January. The second game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. The matchup will be only the second game for the Longhorns since Jan. 26, and after getting the first game out of the way, Eagles' coach Greg Moultrie said his squad should be ready when it takes the floor.
"We should be loose," he said. "We kind of let the first one slip away from us at home. Kell's a good basketball team, but we'll be ready."
South Cobb trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and led only 27-23 at the half. In the locker room at the break Moultrie didn't give a big pep talk, all he did was give his team one word of advice.
"Relax," he said. "Relax and stop pressing. They didn't want to be the team not to make the state playoffs. In the second half, we began defending a little better and we let the game come to us."
The Eagles started quick, going on an 8-0 run highlighted by Basit Lecky scoring five of his 14 points.
Leading 44-29, South Cobb went on an 11-0 run highlighted by a dunk by Daquan Riggins, who led all scorers with 16 points, and an attempted dunk by Lecky, which turned into three foul shots, including a technical foul.
The lead continued to increase in the fourth quarter. An 18-3 run spurred on with four points and a dunk by Ben Eshun ended any thought of a Sprayberry comback.
Jermaine Fahie had 12 points, Baqi Lecky and Travis Burrus each had eight, Eshun and Robert Dix each finished with six.
The Yellow Jackets were led by Jelani Harmon's 13 points and Josh O'Donoghue added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.