MARIETTA — Playing in its final holiday tournament game before the resumption of region play in January, South Cobb fell 60-49 to Victory Christian Center School (NC) on Monday afternoon. The game was part of the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic at Wheeler High School.
The loss was the fifth in a row for South Cobb (6-7), following an 81-74 defeat of No. 1-ranked Wheeler earlier in December. The Eagles stayed within striking distance until the fourth quarter but it was Victory Christian — one of the best teams in North Carolina — which pulled away in the end. The win was a solid bounce-back for Victory Christian (13-2), which lost 80-52 earlier in the week against Grayson.
“We have to learn how to close games out, how to finish games,” South Cobb coach Greg Moultrie said. “We have to play for each other. When adversity hits we’ve got to depend on each other instead of depending on ourselves.”
No team held larger than a six-point lead through the first three quarters and there were five lead changes during that same time span. The Eagles were undersized at nearly every position but were active on the offensive glass early. Robert Dix opened the scoring for South Cobb, knocking down a pair of free throws minutes into the game after being fouled on a put-back attempt following an offensive rebound. Dix finished with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Deimon Reyes’ dunk following an assist from Randi Ovalle gave Victory Christian an early lead but South Cobb retook the lead minutes later when Jens Rueckert finished an alley-oop off a lob pass from Travis Burrus. Victory Christian had trouble solving South Cobb’s 2-3 zone defense and the Eagles led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Victory Christian led 23-20 at the half but South Cobb retook control in the third quarter. Consecutive baskets by Burrus cut Victory Christian’s lead to 30-29 late in the quarter and with less than 2 minutes remaining, Rueckert gave the Eagles a 33-32 lead. It was the first lead since the first quarter, but then the player of the game took control.
Tajuan Simpkins, who finished with a game-high 18 points, scored consecutive baskets and was followed by his brother Takai Simpkins who gave Victory Christian a 38-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Multiple steals by Victory Christian led to easy baskets, and Tajuan Simpkins’ dunk forced a timeout by South Cobb with 6 minutes remaining, trailing 44-37.
“We had guys just not playing the right way at certain points,” Moultrie said. “I think we kind of got rattled and got away from what we were doing. Once it got away we never could recover from that. I think we kind of panicked there at the end.”
Rueckert’s basket minutes later cut the Victory Christian lead to seven points, but Takai Simpkins’ 3-pointer from the corner built the lead back to 49-39. Steals at midcourt by Tajuan Simpkins and a pair of dunks by Reyes in the final minutes put the game away.
South Cobb returns to the court to face Kell at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
