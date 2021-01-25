AUSTELL -- Robert Dix scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help lift South Cobb’s to a 62-53 win over Pope on Friday.
Leading by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, the Eagles (11-8, 9-2) ran their win streak to four games while putting an end to the Greyhounds’ five-game streak.
“It was an ugly win,” South Cobb coach Gregory Moultrie said. “But when we settled down we got what we wanted every time.”
The victory sets up a rematch with Wheeler, the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAA on Tuesday. The Eagles beat the Wildcats 81-74 in their first meeting of the season in early December.
Despite sitting out practice with a thigh contusion leading up to the game, Dix drew praise from Moultrie for his performance.
“When it was needed he showed up,” Moultrie said. “That was bigtime from the junior.”
The Greyhounds (12-8, 6-5) would keep it a close behind 33 points from Will Kolker, and six points and 14 rebounds from Jack Dempsey.
South Cobb was also led by Daquan Riggins who would finish with 17 points, with Jens Rueckert adding 15 points.
Rueckert would get South Cobb an early start with eight points in the first quarter, with Riggins taking over in the second by scoring seven points.
Pope will travel to Kell on Tuesday, as it tries to get back into the top four of the region.
