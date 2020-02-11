CANTON -- Top-seeded South Cobb clinched its third consecutive region championship with a 51-45 victory over third-seeded Allatoona on Monday in the Region 6AAAAAA title game at Sequoyah.
“”It’s a huge accomplishment, winning three region championships in a row,” South Cobb coach Gregory Moultrie said. “There’s only two trophies given out all year -- region championship and state championship. You want to make sure you play for at least one of them. We were able to secure three straight region championships, and that’s good for the program.”
South Cobb (25-2) will host Winder-Barrow in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament, while Allatoona (17-10) is will host Dacula.
Emon Washington scored 20 points and Da’Quan Riggins added 11 to lead the way for South Cobb.
After an evenly fought first half in which South Cobb held a narrow 23-22 lead at halftime, the Eagles outscored Allatoona 22-6 in the third quarter.
South Cobb jumped out at the beginning of the second half with a 14-2 run to increase its lead to 37-24 with 3:42 remaining in the quarter.
Revay Shaw hit a 3-pointer to help Allatoona cut its deficit to 37-27 with 3:21, but South Cobb went to outscore the Buccaneers 8-1 to finish the period ahead 45-28.
However, after losing starting point guard Travis Burrus to an injury at the end of the third quarter, South Cobb went into a bit of a tailspin in the final period as it was held without a field goal.
Allatoona outscored South Cobb 17-6 in the final quarter, with the Eagles getting all of their points at the free throw line.
“We picked up the defensive pressure and we wanted to speed them up a little bit (in the third quarter),” Moultrie said. “We wanted to make sure we limited them to just one shot and box them out, but what really hurt us (in the fourth quarter) was our starting point guard was out, Travis. He is our floor general.
"They made that run because we didn’t have any leadership at that position. We just kind of stalled, because we didn’t have anybody to set up and execute. We missed a lot of free throws, front ends of one-and-one, and that made the game tight. But at this time of year, it’s survive and advance, and we survived and advanced.”
Shaw led Allatoona with 14 points and Isaiah Logan contributed 10 for Allatoona.
“We got a little fatigued and we were missing shots (in the third quarter), and when you miss shots against South Cobb, they go into transition, and I think that’s what happened mostly,” Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. “We had some great individual effort and to fight back after being down by that team -- that’s a very good basketball team -- so to get down and to fight back in the fourth quarter says a lot about my team. I’m pretty proud of them.”
