South Cobb's boys basketball team is playing every game as if it was its last.
So far, it is working.
While winning the Region 6AAAAAA championship last season was an accomplishment for the Eagles, they may have let an opportunity slip away in the state playoffs. After beating Pope in the first round, South Cobb was upset by Alexander 77-71 at home in the second round.
“We didn’t play well,” coach Gregory Moultrie said. “(Alexander) played us tough and made it difficult for us to get into rhythm. We didn’t have our best game, and that ended our season. We’re treating every game like a playoff game.”
After graduating six seniors from its 2018-19 team, South Cobb is off to a 10-1 start this season, with a 6-0 mark in the region. Its only loss was by 10 points to defending Class AAAAAAA state champion McEachern.
South Cobb will take a nine-game winning streak going into this weekend’s Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic at Wheeler, where it will face Chattahoochee in the first of a two-game showcase.
With a few younger faces on the floor, South Cobb has had success by relying on its defense to set up transition points. Moultrie, a defensive-minded coach, makes sure the entire roster is well-versed with his man-to-man principles and full-court pressure defense.
“The better everyone plays defensively, it helps create offense," he said. "We hang our hats on defense. The sub-varsity program is understanding it well. If you’ve been in the program two years, you know what’s expected of you defensively.”
There were concerns about South Cobb going into the season after it lost key seniors Jaiden Diamond and Demetruis Bowen. The Eagles, however, were gifted with senior forward Emon Washington, a move-in from Mississippi who has been South Cobb’s catalyst for the first 11 games.
The Illinois State signee is leading the Eagles in blocked shots and steals, and he is also among the leaders in steals alongside junior guard Travis Burruss. Washington is also averaging a double-double in points and rebounds.
Sophomore shooting guard Zocko Littleton has also been an asset on both sides of the court, and colleges know his name. He is already contemplating offers from the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Mississippi State, UAB and Xavier.
Robert Dix is another sophomore starter helping out at power forward. Burruss rotates at point guard with sophomore Jameel Rideout, while junior forward Da’Quan Riggins and senior guard Shedrick Williams both come off the bench.
The season showed signs of promise as quickly as the season opener, when South Cobb beat neighboring rival Pebblebrook 65-62. Washington had 19 points and eight rebounds in his Eagles debut, Dix added 13 points, Burruss had 10 and Rideout had eight points and six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.