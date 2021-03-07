Aliyah Boston scored a game-high 27 points as South Carolina held off a late push from Georgia to win 67-62 and clinch its sixth Southeastern Conference women's title in seven years.
The second-seeded Gamecocks (22-4) trailed by six after the first quarter before forcing a tie at halftime and taking a nine-point lead into the third quarter in Greenville, South Carolina.
Fourth-seeded Georgia (20-6) cut its deficit to four on a tip shot by former McEachern High School star Que Morrison with 2:15 left and again with a Morrison jump shot at 1:38 on the clock.
As the Lady Bulldogs were forced to foul, the Gamecocks extended the lead back to as much as seven, but Morrison's 3-pointer with 15 seconds left made it a one-possession game at 65-62.
That was as close as Georgia could make it, though, as Boston hit a pair of free throws to account for the final margin of victory.
Destanni Henderson had 18 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina, while Boston had 10 rebounds and four blocks as she completed a double-double.
Morrison, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, had a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds for Georgia, while Jenna Staiti scored 10 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Georgia is now on a path to its first NCAA tournament berth since 2018 season.
“Obviously we fell short. It stings, it hurts really bad, but we’re not done playing basketball,” coach Joni Taylor said. “I think we proved to everyone this weekend what we already knew, which is that we can play with the best of the best.”
South Carolina will be in its ninth straight tournament, including its championship run in 2017.
The championship also featured the first meeting of two Black head coaches in SEC women's tournament history -- Taylor and South Carolina's Dawn Staley.
“You can’t dream what you can’t see, so today was a chance for people to dream something that they haven’t seen before, and I am very proud to be a part of it,” Taylor said. “Proud for both programs.”
