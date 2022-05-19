Drew Landers joined the Kennesaw State women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant, while Dominique St. Louis will be the team’s new director of basketball operations.
The announcement was made Wednesday.
Landers, the son of former longtime Georgia women's basketball coach Andy Landers, brings seven years of experience at the Division I level, including the past two seasons as an assistant coach at USC Upstate. With the Spartans, he handled recruiting on the national level, as well as scouting, player development and assisting with travel.
“I am so happy and excited that Drew is joining our staff,” Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. “He has been around women’s basketball all of his life and has seen it played at an elite level. Drew’s work ethic, passion for the job and ability to build relationships will be essential to helping us continue to build a championship culture here at KSU.”
Before arriving at USC Upstate, Landers spent two years as the director of player personnel at Mercer, one year at Mississippi -- his alma mater -- as the director of operations and one season as the video coordinator for Virginia. He started his career in college basketball by serving a one-year internship with the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Georgia, coinciding with the last of his father's 37 seasons as the Lady Bulldogs' coach.
St. Louis was the director of operations for at Division II Tusculum University in Tennessee, where she handled and assisted in numerous areas, including helping to organize recruiting efforts, coordinate travel, oversee the budget, manage marketing efforts and serve as the liaison between the team and the rest of the athletic department.
“I am so excited for Dominique to join our KSU family,” Blue said. “Dominique does tremendous work, is detail-oriented and is an excellent communicator. She has the hunger and passion for what she does. There’s no doubt she’ll impact this program in a special way.“
Prior to her arrival at Tusculum, St. Louis coached the 2019-20 season at Independence High School in Thompson Station, Tennessee, helped the team to its first winning record since 2003, then spent the summer as an intern with the Tennessee State women’s basketball program.
St. Louis played four years at Morehead State, helping the Eagles to the postseason for the first time since 2009-10, before finishing her career at Cumberland University during the 2018-19 season.
