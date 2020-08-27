The return of fall sports was something athletes, coaches and fans were looking forward to, but because of current health and safety requirements, the first couple weeks of the seasons have been anything but easy.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Georgia, some school districts have put their fall athletic seasons on hold, but softball and volleyball have started in Cobb County, and programs in the area are taking extra precautions to keep their athletes safe.
Social distancing and sanitation have become a priority at practices and games. Lassiter volleyball coach Greg Hodge is taking extra precaution to ensure the health and safety of his athletes.
“We make sure that we’re following the CDC guidelines and everything the county put in place,” Hodge said. “For practice, we make sure that their waters are 6 feet apart from each other and they have assigned seats in the gym.”
Hodge said he wears a face mask throughout practice and even one-on-one meetings, and he gave his athletes the option to wear one if they felt it was necessary to them.
With any sport, there are normal natural acts of sportsmanship when anything good happens during a game, but that has been curtailed, too, this fall.
“We’ve tried to eliminate high-fives and any kind of hand-touching,” Hodge said. “You’ll see us elbow-touch a lot. It’s kind of funny to watch.”
Athletes are also asked to remain 6 feet apart, and they are required to wear a mask if they are not on the court.
When it comes to home matches, Hodge has come up with what he calls a three-ball system. Every few plays, a ball is taken out of play to be wiped down and a new one is given for the next few plays before the process is repeated.
Pope softball coach Chris Turco said he is making sure that social distancing and the wearing of masks, along with other unique methods, are used to keep his athletes safe.
“The girls used to partner-stretch, but, this year, we've got everyone 5-foot-long PVC pipes so they aren’t touching each other,” Turco said. “They have a new routine where they have to use their pipes.”
Turco also said the varsity and junior varsity teams used to practice together before the pandemic, but now the teams are divided to avoid a large group, especially when running drills. Players are also required to wear masks when they're in the dugout for practices and games, and Turco said he and the rest of the coaching staff ensure they are always wearing masks.
Outside of school and sports, Turco has come up with a system where the athletes are able to hold one another accountable and maintain regular and healthy routines.
“We started a system called ‘pick-up buddies,’” Turco said. “Everyone partners with a teammate who they text back-and-forth to make sure they’re resting, eating and hydrating throughout the season.”
A common concern seems to be what the athletes do with their time when they’re not at practice or playing a game. Teenagers undoubtedly want to spend time with their friends after not being able to see them after months under quarantine.
“It’s literally the 22 hours that they’re not with me that I worry about,” Hodge said. “You just try your best to put it on them and ask them to be smart about what they’re doing.”
Hodge also said athletes who have expressed that they want to play after high school want to get the exposure they need to be able to be seen by their desired colleges.
The possibility of seasons being postponed or canceled at any time has been expressed as a concern for them -- in particular juniors, who are in the recruiting process.
“Our junior class would normally get looked at over the summer, but college coaches weren’t able to come to the games,” Turco said.
