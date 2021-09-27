In the highly competitive softball Region 6AAAAAA, the race to the finish is coming down to the wire.
Lassiter (23-1, 11-1), the reigning state champions, and Pope (20-1,12-0), the 2020 state runner-ups, are fighting for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the region. The two teams have been in constant competition, with Lassiter’s only loss this season coming from Pope in a 6-1 defeat.
Currently, the Lady Greyhounds sit atop the region, ahead of the Lady Trojans by one game.
“We saw Lassiter a lot last year, and earlier this year. They are always going to be a battle every single time,” Pope coach Ellie Viland said. “We are very fortunate to be in the position we are in.”
The two teams are scheduled for one more game, on Oct. 5, before the regular season ends, where Lassiter will have one more opportunity to take the top seed from Pope.
“Getting the one seed away from Pope is going to be difficult because we have to beat them by six runs,” Lassiter coach Jason Campbell said. “Not just win the game, but we have to beat them by six runs. We are going to go out there and play the game to win it, and see where the chips fall.”
Fighting for the third and fourth spot in the region is Kennesaw Mountain (9-8, 7-4) and Kell (8-5, 6-4). The two teams, who have faced off once this season, with the Lady Mustangs winning 3-2, are scheduled for one more meeting before the regular season ends, on Oct. 6.
“The Cobb County region has been very good this year,” Viland said. “There are a lot of strong teams.”
In Region 3AAAAAAA, Hillgrove (16-8, 11-1) is currently in the No. 1 spot, ahead of North Paulding (13-7, 9-3), Harrison (13-6, 8-3) and Walton (7-11, 4-6).
The Lady Wolfpack beat the Lady Hawks 9-8 on Sept. 24, but it was not enough to take the No. 1 seed from them.
Hillgrove finishes its regular season on Oct. 7, where it travels to No. 3 seed Harrison, who will be fighting for the second seed in the region.
McEachern (5-4, 2-1) finished the regular season Sept. 23 with a 6-0 loss to Newnan, and is in position to finish as the number three seed in Region 2AAAAAAA, behind East Coweta and Newnan, but above Campbell.
East Coweta, the defending state champions, has finished as the No. 1 seed in Region 2AAAAAAA since it joined in 2016, and McEachern coach Corey Cottrell said he expects them to finish at the top of the region again this year.
“I think pretty much each year East Coweta is the top dog,” he said. “They are unbelievable.”
This will be the second straight season the Lady Indians have qualified for the playoffs, after not qualifying for 16 years.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Cottrell said. “I think the girls realize that, and they are staying focused.”
Campbell (10-11, 1-3) started the season strong, but were not able to keep up with the momentum. The Lady Spartans are in position to finish fourth in the region, and it will be the fifth consecutive year they qualify for playoffs.
Mount Paran Christian, the defending state champions in Class A Private, is in position to be the top seed from Area 3. Currently 11-3-1 and undefeated in area play, the Lady Eagles have outscored their area counterparts 60-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.