Sara Peterson broke the Harrison career hits record in Game 1, while Bayleigh Rouse hit two home runs and drove in six in Game 2 as the Lady Hoyas swept Campbell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Tuesday.
Harrison scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second to win the first game 7-0.
Rouse had a home run and drove in two, Peterson finished 2-for-3 and Mackenzie Kirby pitched five strong innings, allowing two hits and struck out seven.
The Lady Hoyas put Game 2 away with an 11-run fifth inning to beat the Lady Spartans 21-1.
Grier Bruce went 4-for-5 with a double and drove in two, while Emma Grace Walker was 3-for-3 with two home runs and drove in four. Elizabeth McAbee pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.,
Harrison (24-2) will host either Parkview or Colquitt County on Friday in the second round.
Hillgrove 4-5, Newnan 2-6: The Lady Hawks split their first-round doubleheader, forcing a decisive Game 3 that was played Wednesday.
Hillgrove (17-13-1) won Game 1, and nearly completed the sweep, but Newnan scored four runs in the seventh to force the third game.
The winner of the series will travel to Grayson on Friday.
East Coweta 5-21, North Cobb 0-0: The Lady Indians hit six home runs, including five in Game 2, to complete a sweep of the Lady Warriors in their opening-round playoff series.
East Coweta advanced to take on Brookwood in Round 2.
North Cobb finished its season 12-18.
North Paulding 8-18, McEachern 0-6: The Wolfpack swept their way past the Lady Indians in the first round.
North Paulding will travel to Lowndes for Round 2.
McEachern finished its season 7-6.
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter 2, Sequoyah 0: The Lady Trojans won the Game 3 tiebreaker to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
Lassiter had split the opening doubleheader Monday. It lost the first game 6-4 and came back to win Game 2 5-0.
The Lady Trojans (13-8) will travel to Alexander for the second round beginning Thursday.
Class A Private
North Cobb Christian 8-7, St. Vincent's 6-6: The Lady Eagles swept their first-round playoff series.
North Cobb Christian (8-8) will travel to Mount de Sales for their second-round matchup Friday.
