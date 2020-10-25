Harrison will need a third game victory if it hopes to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Lady Hoyas split the first two games of the best-of-three series with Parkview on Friday, dropping Game 1 2-1, before coming back with a 8-0 shutout in Game 2.
Harrison (25-3) will host Parkview in a deciding Game 3 on Monday.
The Lady Hoyas scored in every inning of the five-inning Game 2, which was highlighted by a Bailey Rouse home run.
Grier Bruce had a hit and drove in two, Sara Peterson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Elizabeth McAbee pitched a complete game, allowing three hits while striking out seven.
In the first game, Parkview scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh.
Rouse went 2-for-3 and drove in Harrison's only run. Mackenzie Kirby suffered the hard-luck loss, pitching a complete game, allowing four hits, one earned run, while striking out four.
Grayson 10-8, Hillgrove 2-1: The Lady Hawks saw their season come to an end with a doubleheader sweep in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Hillgrove finishes its season 18-15-1.
Class AAAAAA
Pope 6-6, South Paulding 5-0: The Lady Greyhounds swept their way into the state quarterfinals on Friday.
Pope (24-6) will host Effingham County in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Abby Rocco put the Lady Greyhounds on the way with a walk-off RBI in Game 1.
Bailey Chapin was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Jaydn Laneaux was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Hallie Adams pitched 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball to earn the win.
Kendal Frost took care of South Paulding in Game 2 with six strong innings of shutout ball while striking out eight.
Kate East was 4-for-4, Peyton McCormack was 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in two, Kaitlyn Wells finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Rocco added two hits.
The Lady Trojans will travel to Lee County on Tuesday with a spot in the state semifinals in Columbus on the line.
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian: 10-13, Mount Pisgah Christian 1-4: The Lady Eagles advanced to the Class A-Private state quarterfinals for the second straight season with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Mount Paran (21-3) won Game 1 10-1, and followed with a Game 2 victory 13-4.
The Lady Eagles will host Wesleyan on Tuesday with a spot in the final four in Columbus on the line.
