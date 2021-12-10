The junior center fielder set the Pope single-season record with 61 hits, while also adding 61 runs, five triples, nine home runs and 27 stolen bases. Laneaux also helped lead Pope to the Region 6AAAAAA championship and a third-place finish at the state finals in Columbus.
For her efforts, Laneaux was named the 2021 Cobb County Softball Player of the Year, as voted on by the coaches.
“It’s a big honor,” Laneaux said. “I think a lot of people have more confidence in me than I do in myself, so it feels really nice to get this because I work hard, so it is all of the hard work paying off.”
Laneaux said her teammates and coaches contributed to her success this season.
“They picked me up so much, and they have so much confidence in me, and it really just helped me relax so I could produce well for the team,” Laneaux said.
Pope coach Ellie Viland said the honor could not have been given to a better player or person.
“I think it is absolutely well deserved for her,” Viland said. “She has always been a phenomenal player for us, and this year, she had a phenomenal season as well. She’s a great kid. Her teammates look up to her, respect her. She puts in the work, so I think it’s really some of her hard work paying off and her showcasing that.”
Laneaux has committed to continue her softball career at LSU, but before she can do that, she has one more season at Pope, where she is expecting to step up into more of a leadership position.
Laneaux has already had a glimpse of what being a leader looks like, when she was a freshman and watched her older sister, Zoe, who now plays at South Carolina, lead Pope to the 2019 state championship in 2019, so she feels she will be well-suited to fit that role for her team.
“I am hoping to be a good leader and to try and keep on the legacy of leadership and supporting one another and working toward a goal,” Jadyn Laneaux said. “That does not necessarily have to be the state championship, but it would be nice.
“(Zoe) was probably the best leader we have had since I have been on the team, so it really helps. I can take a lot from her.”
