MARIETTA — Carolyn Deady had a leadoff hitter’s swing when she was a freshman at Pope.
However, she made a few adjustments along the way and is now among the most powerful hitters the Lady Greyhounds have ever produced.
Deady started working with a hitting specialist who helped her with her balance and stance, and she also discovered that power is generated from her legs more so than her arms.
Not only did the Georgia State signee lead Pope with 16 home runs, but she also posted a state-high 58 RBIs for the second straight year, to go with a .538 batting average and 12 doubles.
“The thing about Carolyn is that her swing is effortless,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “She doesn’t have to swing long for the ball to go a long way. We were joking that the houses behind our field had to put up fences because, at batting practice, she would hit the houses so often.”
The final home run of Deady’s career came in the first inning of Pope’s Class AAAAAA state championship game against Lee County, which started in Columbus on a Saturday and finished the following Monday at Pope due to inclement weather.
“It was a really good feeling that I did the job, and when we had to stop the game, it was upsetting,” said Deady, the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Softball Player of the Year. “The whole team wanted to keep going. It was really sad we had to stop.”
However, the players liked their chances upon finding out the game would pick up at Pope, especially with the Lady Greyhounds sporting three-run head start. They went on to seal a 6-0 win to clinch their first state title since 2014.
“Because I’m a senior and no longer part of the program, (winning state) kind of makes me feel a whole lot better,” Deady said. “It’s a really good feeling.”
Before Deady saw a hitting coach, Turco said he and the coaching staff worked with her on getting more lift in her swing.
Deady, who was also named Region 7AAAAAA Player of the Year, also throws the shot put and discus for the Pope track and field team, which helps generate power. Turco said Deady’s field events strengthen her legs, where the power of the swing starts.
“The power is created from the ground, and it comes up through your legs,” Turco said. “I always tell people that, if you stand up and punch them, boom, and then sit in a chair and try to punch somebody. You have to have the ground to generate that power.”
Deady’s power was displayed during the regular season at Chattahoochee when she went 4-for-4 with a double that hit the top of the wall, two home runs and five RBIs.
Other highlights include the second-round playoff sweep over Houston County, in which Deady hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the nightcap to set the tone. She also had a two-run homer and three RBIs in a non-region win over Kennesaw Mountain.
As a catcher, Deady also possesses a cannon for an arm. Only seven runners attempted to steal on her this season, and she threw out four of them.
