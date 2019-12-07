MARIETTA -- Pope junior Hallie Adams has been among the state’s elite pitchers during her career, yet she still comes up new ways to better herself.
Pope's coaches started noticing that the longer Adams throws, the better she pitches.
Last year, Adams only warmed up five to 10 minutes before each start and still had the stuff to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the Class AAAAAA state championship game. This year, her warmups went for about 20 minutes, and she even threw some between innings.
And somehow, the extra throwing time this year has elevated her pitching.
Adams worked 134 1/3 innings this season and finished with a 23-2 record and one save. She also carried a 0.94 ERA with 203 strikeouts and 38 walks.
Adams, the Region 7AAAAA Pitcher of the Year, had five solo no-hitters and two combined no-hitters. She only surrendered five runs in her final 17 starts, and just 18 earned runs for the season. She also had a 30 1/3-inning scoreless streak in September.
Adams, who also helped Pope win its state championship with a 6-0 shut out over Lee County, is the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Softball Pitcher of the Year.
“Hallie, first of all, she only allowed five runs in over a 23-game span,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “The thing that makes her special is that her demeanor is the perfect demeanor for a pitcher. Nothing ever fazes her. She’s ice-cold out there, like Iceman from 'Top Gun.'”
Last season, when Adams’ warmup period was shorter, her pitches would sometimes not be moving like she wanted in the early innings, and she would be guilty of walking a couple of batters or hitting them before she finally got in sync.
That also carried over into the first few games of the 2019 season, but once the idea of warming up for longer was suggested, Adams got the movement she needed from her pitches.
“Last year, I would go in not really warmed,” Adams said. “This year, I started throwing more and I learned that throwing more helps my pitching get better. In between innings, I will warm up, especially when it’s cold outside.”
Adams' most memorable outing of the season was her last -- the state championship game against Lee County, which carried over from Saturday in Columbus to Monday at Pope due to inclement weather.
She came back on the circle unfazed and was perfect through the final three innings and gave up only one hit and two walks while throwing 12 strikeouts.
Adams was also one strike away from a perfect game in Pope’s win over River Ridge at Columbus, only to be halted by a hit-by-pitch call.
Adams also helped Pope rally from a 2-0 fifth-inning deficit against Apalachee in the first game at Columbus, which would have dropped the Lady Greyhounds into the consolation bracket had they lost.
