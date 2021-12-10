There was only one thing Ellie Kean could do to top leading Lassiter to the Class AAAAAA state championship.
She could do it again, and that is exactly what she did.
Kean helped lead the Lady Trojans to a 34-2 record, in which they pitched 19 shutouts. Three of those shutouts came in the first two rounds of the state playoffs, where they allowed a total of nine runs in eight games.
As Lassiter's ace, Kean was the team's primary weapon in the circle and finished the year with a 0.82 ERA, 274 strikeouts, 17 earned runs, 70 hits and 22 walks across 143 2/3 innings.
For her efforts, Kean was named the Cobb County Softball Pitcher of the Year by the coaches.
“It’s a really big honor to me because I know how many pitchers there are out there,” Kean said. “It makes me feel very special because I also have that team behind me that made it easier for me to pitch in the circle, since I was able to trust them. It was easy for me to be able to trust myself and do my job, so getting that award is really special to me.”
Kean said her team, which was the first in program history to win back-to-back state titles, contributed to the success she found in the circle this season.
“Without having that team behind me,” Kean said, “I would never have gotten this award.”
Lassiter coach Jason Campbell, who has been Kean’s coach for the past three years, said the honor was well-deserved.
“Ellie has been a wonderful asset to our team over the past few years,” Campbell said. “She has been a good team leader, she’s been a good role model for the younger players, she’s performed well on the field. She is your ultimate teammate, and everybody needs an Ellie Kean on their team if they want to be successful,”
Kean will continue her softball career next fall at North Georgia, where she said she hopes to be a part of a national championship team.
“I’ve only heard good things about (North Georgia),” Kean said of the Division II program in Dahlonega. “I am really hoping that I’m going to be a part of a team that can compete for a national championship. I think, with coach (Mike) Davenport, the head coach there, I will really like it there, and I think that I will be able to play with a team that wins a national championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.