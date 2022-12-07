Kendall Frost is no stranger to pitching in big games.
Ever since the played her first game for the Pope softball team in 2020, she has found herself on the big stage, pitching to win region titles, playoff games and state championships.
This year, everything fell into place.
For the season, Frost pitched in 31 games, going 23-1 with three saves. In 156 2/3 innings, she struck out 213 batters, allowed only 102 hits, walked 25 and had an ERA of 1.16.
Frost also led the team to the Class AAAAAA state championship.
For her efforts, Frost has been named the Cobb County Softball Pitcher of the Year, as voted on by the county coaches.
"She works her tail off," Pope coach Ellie Viland said. "She pitched in Columbus as an underclassman (the last two years) and proved she was a gamer then. She's just continued to get better and better."
Frost was a key reason why Pope went 35-1 and closed the year on a 31-game winning streak. Over the last 16 games, including the playoffs, no team scored more than two runs against the Greyhounds, and only four times did an opponent score more than three runs the entire year.
Frost said a big reason for her dominance this year was her increased spin rate.
"I worked a lot on it during the offseason," she said. "It really helps on my rise ball. I grew more confident, and I really started to notice the improvement about one-third of the way through the season."
While Frost agreed she had gotten better, she gave much of the credit to the defense behind her. As a team, the Greyhounds allowed only 59 runs, and very few of them were unearned.
"Our defense was tremendous," Frost said. "We had an insane amount of double plays. Plus, our catcher, Emily Ricci -- she's the best in the state."
Outfielder Jadyn Laneaux said the job Frost did made it easy for the rest of the team to settle in when Frost pitched, and it allowed Pope to get after its opponents.
"It took pressure off all of us," Laneaux said. "She really does drive the bus while we're out there."
Frost, a junior, will have one more season to play at Pope, and her recruiting is just starting to heat up as she is continuing to improve playing travel ball. As Frost begins to prepare for the 2023 season, she has only one thing on her mind.
"I'm hoping to go out with another ring," she said.
