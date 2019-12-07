Pope softball coach Chris Turco did not talk about his team’s state championship season without rehashing what the Lady Greyhounds learned from last season.
Pope came close to winning in 2018, losing the championship game 6-3 to Harrison in extra innings. However, as Turco saw it, Pope’s title hopes were dashed when it dropped a 6-4 decision to Greenbrier to open the tournament in Columbus.
The loss put the Lady Greyhounds in the consolation bracket, which required them to win six straight games over a two-day span to win the championship.
After winning four straight — exacting revenge against Greenbrier along the way — Pope had run out of gas by the time it faced Harrison, a team it needed to beat twice to win the crown.
“When we lost to Greenbrier last year, that made our road so much longer,” Turco said. “It was taxing on our pitching. When we got to Harrison, Trinity (Pizzuti) and Hallie (Adams) were tired.”
So when Pope departed for Columbus this season, Turco’s message to his team was to avoid the consolation bracket at all costs. That was how Harrison won its title last season, and that was how Pope won its inaugural title in 2014.
The Lady Greyhounds won their second state title by doing just that. Since they were able to dodge the consolation bracket, all they needed was four wins in a three-day span, beating Apalachee, River Ridge, Dacula and Lee County.
“This year, one of the big things that we did was we talked about process journaling,” said Turco, the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Softball Coach of the Year. “We talked as a team and felt we spiraled out of control in the Greenbrier game and let that game slip away. So, this year, there was going to be a moment when things are going wrong, and we have to relax and understand what our process is.”
Just like last year, things were not going Pope’s way in its opening game against Apalachee, as the Lady Greyhounds trailed 2-0 in the fifth.
Only this time, they persevered. Bailey Chapin hit a home run in the sixth, and Zoe Laneaux hit the go-ahead two-run single to life Pope to a 3-2 win.
Pope’s 1-0 win over River Ridge turned out to be a pitchers’ duel, with Adams coming one strike away from throwing a perfect game. The Lady Greyhounds then went on to shut out Dacula 11-0 before beating Lee County 6-0 for the championship in a game that resumed on Pope’s home field after being rained out in Columbus.
“The way that Georgia softball is set up, the structure of the tournament has a lot to dictate who wins the state tournament,” Turco said. “The tournament structure does play a role.”
Not only did Pope (30-4) win a state title, but it also won the Region 7AAAAAA title and ended the season on a 23-game winning streak.
The Lady Greyhounds started the season 7-4, with one of their losses coming in an early region game against Cambridge.
By the time they met Cambridge again in late September, both teams were tied for the region lead. Pope got even with the Lady Bears with a 7-1 win, despite not scoring a run until it put up four runs in the sixth inning.
