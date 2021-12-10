Coming into the 2021 season, Lassiter's softball team had a target on its back.
After winning the 2020 Class AAAAAA state championship, the players knew they would get everybody’s best game, with the hopes of being able to take down the champs. The Lady Trojans were ready, and they were determined to repeat.
Lassiter did just that.
It followed a 27-9 season by going 34-2, posting 19 shutouts. The Lady Trojans swept their way through the playoffs and beat River Ridge 7-4 in the championship game to claim back-to-back state titles for the first time in program history.
Coach Jason Campbell pushed all the right buttons to make it happen, and for his efforts, he was named the 2021 Cobb County Softball Coach of the Year, as voted on by his peers.
“It’s an honor,” Campbell said. “You obviously don’t get coach of the year if you don’t have good players. Between good players and good assistant coaches, it makes the program. We are very fortunate to have both of those.”
Campbell began his tenure at Lassiter in 2012 after previously coaching at Hillgrove, and he has gone 277-77-1. He has led the Lady Trojans to a playoff appearance each year, totaling three region championships (2013, 2014, 2018) along with the two state titles.
During his time at Lassiter, Campbell has coached 19 players that went on to play at the next level.
One of those players, North Georgia-bound pitcher Ellie Kean, said Campbell was more than worthy of the honor.
“He definitely deserved it. He’s one of the best coaches I have ever had,” Kean said. “He made practices hard, but that made the games worth it in the end. He always believed in us, he pushed us, he never made us feel bad. He was always uplifting, and he’s a very good coach.”
When it comes to the future, Campbell said he is looking to continue on with the success he has had at Lassiter, adding that the ultimate goal is a three-peat.
“Another state championship, right?” Campbell said. “You just got to keep it going. That’s our goal every year, to win our last game of the year.”
