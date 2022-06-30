Casey Motter, Smyrna native and public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves since 2006, passed away Thursday. Motter was the familiar voice heard by crowds at Truist Park and Turner Field and was also the first voice of BallparkDJ in 2017.
Motter, a Campbell High School graduate, was in the midst of his 16th season with the Braves, and his sixth at Truist Park.
The team released this statement Thursday afternoon:
“It is with heavy hearts the Atlanta Braves announce the passing of Casey Motter, the Voice of Truist Park. Motter got his start announcing his son’s youth football games in Peachtree City, GA. He joined the Braves as a public address announcer in 2007 after former Braves Assistant General Manager Frank Wren heard him announcing a youth football game and invited him to audition for the role. A lifelong Braves fan and Smyrna native, Motter recently reflected on the opportunity to announce the World Series for the 2021 Champion Atlanta Braves: ‘It was a dream come true.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family, and we share our deepest sympathy with Braves fans everywhere.”
Braves organist, Matthew Kaminski, took to Twitter to express his condolences. Kaminski said Motter was among the first people to welcome him to the Organization in 2009.
“I’m so incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Casey Motter,” Kaminski said. “Casey was one of the first to welcome me into BravesVision and we’ve worked together for 14 seasons. His voice will truly be missed at Truist Park and I will really miss working with him at every game.”
Longtime Atlanta area broadcaster, Jerome Jurenovich, also reflected on Motter’s passing in a Twitter post on Thursday. Jurenovich hosted shows for both the Braves and Hawks for 15 years.
“Absolutely devastated to learn the tragic news of (Casey Motter) passing away. Just a gem of a man,” Jurenovich said. “Wonderful, wonderful person. Please keep his wife and family in your prayers. Today there is crying in baseball.”
The Braves are slated to face Philadelphia on Thursday for the final game of a three-game road series. Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy shared his thoughts.
“(Motter) had a wonderful voice and tremendous energy. My condolences to his family and the entire Braves organization and fan base.”
