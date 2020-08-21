The Smyrna Elite Track Club had five athletes place and win medals earlier this month at the AAU Junior Olympics in Satellite Beach, Florida.
After having to suspend operations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the track club, led by coaches A.J. Davis and Todd Schusterman, took the necessary steps to make sure their athletes could resume their workouts safely.
The club competed in the Junior Olympics and finished with three national championships and five All-American selections.
Grace Smith, a Smyrna resident who attends the Westminster School, competed in the 14-year-old girls events and earned national championships in the long jump and the 100-meter run. She also won a silver medal in the 200 hurdles and a bronze in the 100 hurdles.
“I’ve watched her closely, and from year to year, her times have gotten lower and her jumps have gotten farther,” Davis said.
Matthew Fernando, who also attended Westminster, won the 1,500 run in the boys 17-18 age group.
Schusterman said Fernando already has colleges looking at him and praised him for his hard work ethic.
“He is a real pleasure to coach,” Schusterman said. “He runs every rep like it's his last rep.”a
Leighla-Rachelle Herriott earned a national championship in the 400 run for the girls 8 and under age group. A student at City View Elementary School in Mableton, she also earned silver in the 200 dash and a bronze in the 100.
Davis said he expects nothing but great things out of Herriott and has noticed her improvement.
“We saw her drop 7 seconds off her 400 time,” Davis said.
Doyle Morrison Jr., who attends Nickajack Elementary School in Smyrna, placed fourth in the 400 in the 10-year-old age group.
“He always comes to practice and works really hard,” Schusterman said. “He will continue to win medals.”
Roger Baker Jr., a student at King Springs Elementary School in Smyrna, ran the 1,500 in the 9-year-old age group and finished fifth.
“He is really good at endurance runs and races,” Davis said. “He has become one of the top kids.”
Schusterman and Davis feel the young athletes will continue to get better and earn more accolades.
“Some of them being young, I know they will have quite a few more Junior Olympic championships,” Davis said. “For the older kids, I know there will be high school state championships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.