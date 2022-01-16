KENNESAW -- John Smoltz always enjoyed it when someone told him he could not accomplish something.
The Hall of Fame pitcher treated it like a chip on his shoulder and vowed to prove the doubters wrong. More often than not, he was able to achieve what he wanted to do.
One of the big reasons Smoltz said he was successful was because of his willingness to dream, along with not being afraid to fail.
"I'm a big believer in dreaming," Smoltz said Friday night during the a dinner at NorthStar Church to benefit the Kennesaw State baseball program. "If you don't think (you can do something), you won't believe it. If you don't believe it, you can't dream it, and if you can't dream it, you can't achieve."
The motivational message was delivered with the hopes of helping Kennesaw state take the next step back toward winning the ASUN Conference championship. Smoltz said the easiest way to make progress in that area was for a player to get out of his comfort zone.
"It's the greatest thing," he said. "It creates growth. That's where a player learns to get better."
It also opens a player up for failure in a game where a hitter fails seven out of 10 times and is still considered a star.
"It's not fun to lose," Smoltz said, "but my life is a byproduct of not being successful."
Though he ultimately became part of the Braves' vaunted pitching staff alongside fellow Hall of Famers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux, Smoltz said he was not sure early in his career if he belonged in the big leagues. He credits manager Bobby Cox with helping Smoltz maintain his confidence, despite his years of preparation.
"At 7, I knew what I wanted to do," Smoltz said. "I told my parents, 'I want to be Major League Baseball player.' My mother said, 'That's fine, but you have to have a backup plan,' and I had one. I thought it was cool because, at the time, when you came into a gas station, the guys would come out and check your oil and pump gas, so I was going to be a gas station attendant.
"So I was all in for baseball from age 7 to 41."
Smoltz finished his career with a 213-155 record and a 3.33 ERA and is the only player in Major League history to have more than 200 victories and more than 150 saves. He finished with 3,084 strikeouts, was an eight-time all-star and won the 1996 Cy Young Award.
Coming to the Braves in 1987 as part of a trade for veteran Doyle Alexander, Smoltz made his major league debut the following year.
"I was assigned No. 29, and for years, I wanted to change numbers," Smoltz said. "I told our equipment guy, 'Why No. 29? Give me No. 20.' I couldn't have No. 21 because of Warren Spahn, so give me No. 19. Give me something that's attainable (in wins).
"He kept dragging his feet, and 1996 was a magical season for me. I won 24 games in the regular season, I won the All-Star Game and I won four games in the postseason. He came up to me and said, 'There's your 29.'"
Smoltz also earned a reputation as one of baseball's great big-game pitchers. It went back to the belief in himself, and his willingness to fail.
"As a player, you want to have that pressure," Smoltz said.
His first chance came in Game 7 of the 1991 National League Championship Series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when an unsuspecting cab driver could have derailed everything ahead of time, but it ended building the fire in Smoltz just a little hotter.
"I was riding in a cab with the Braves PR guys, and I was sitting in the front seat," Smoltz said. "The cab driver asked where we were from and they told him Atlanta.
"'You guys have had a great season," Smoltz said the cabbie told them, "'but it ends today. Your guy, Smoltz, has no chance.' Now, I'm sitting in the front seat and the guys in back start egging him on asking, 'Who's going to get to him?' The cabbie says (Barry) Bonds is going to get him, (Andy) Van Slyke is going to take him deep, and all the while, I'm thinking, 'Really?'"
Smoltz went on to pitch a complete game shutout that night. He allowed only six hits, walked one and struck out eight. The victory sent the Braves to the World Series in Minnesota.
After the game, the PR staff told the story about the cab ride to the media.
"I wish I could have seen the cab driver reading USA Today and realizing what happened," Smoltz said. "I could see him reading it going, 'I could have driven him somewhere else.'"
Smoltz the reliever
Smoltz said he never wanted to become a closer at age 34, but it was a move the team made as he battled a stretch of injuries. Smoltz said the difference between starting and closing are polar opposites, and it was one of the signature times when he was forced out of his comfort zone.
"A starter is, you drive to work. It's the same route every day and you are doing the speed limit. As a closer, it's NASCAR where you are going 250 mph and you take a different route every day.
"It's also the highest chance for failure, because, when you come into the game, if you fail, you lose the game. I had to learn how to be a big league closer on the fly."
Smoltz also added that, about the time he because a closer and set the National League record with 55 saves in 2002, it was about the time relievers started having a song played as they came out of the bullpen. Smoltz said he did not pay attention to those types of things and told the PR staff he did not care what they picked.
It stayed that way until someone made a bad mistake in the control booth.
In one game, Smoltz came out of the bullpen with the ABBA song "Dancing Queen" blaring over the loudspeakers. He laughed and the batters were laughing, but the PR staff came to apologize after the game.
"'You indirectly made your point,'" Smoltz said he told them. "I went to the guys in the bullpen and asked them to pick a song they thought would fit, and that's how AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' came to be my song. I have to admit. I kinda dug it."
Odds and ends
* The toughest hitter Smoltz said he ever faced was the late Tony Gwynn of the San Diego Padres. Smoltz said the combination of himself, Glavine and combined for more than 9,000 strikeouts -- with a total of three against Gwynn.
"I got him once, Glavine got him twice and Maddux never got him," Smoltz said.
* Smoltz said the most underrated player he ever played with was the person who would could have made the trio of Glavine, Maddux and Smoltz a quartet -- Steve Avery.
"Avery was going to be the next Clayton Kershaw," Smoltz said of the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace. "This dude was a stud."
Avery had two 18-win seasons for the Braves before injuries derailed his career.
* Smoltz said broadcasting the 2021 World Series between the Braves and the Houston Astros was the hardest thing he has ever had to do. As a longtime member of the Braves organization, he said it was almost an impossible task to be impartial because, under his breath, he was rooting for manager Brian Snitker -- the first person in the organization he met after he was traded to Atlanta -- and the rest of the team.
"I was so fired up, but I couldn't show it," Smoltz said.
* With all three being avid golfers, there were great stories about how Glavine, Maddux and Smoltz would get 45 to 54 holes in a day during spring training, but it was never questioned because they got into the clubhouse at 6:30 a.m., got their work done and headed for the course. Smoltz said it was because Cox was a player's manager, and as long as someone got their work done, the rest of the time was their own.
However, there was one time Smoltz pushed the envelope.
"I got a call on Friday from Tiger Woods and he said, 'What are you doing Sunday?' Smoltz said. "I said, 'What am I doing Sunday? It's spring training.' Tiger said, 'Wheels up at 6 a.m., we'll play Augusta and I'll have you back by 3 p.m.'"
Smoltz said he paced around Cox's office waiting to ask a question he felt he already knew than answer to. When he finally got the courage, he didn't get the answer he was expecting.
"I got in the office and said, 'I kind of already know the answer, but Tiger called and said, 'Let's play Augusta.' Wheels up at 6, he can have me back at 3. I know it's my light day and probably can't go, but there, I asked.'"
Smoltz said Cox just looked up at him and said, "See you Monday."
Smoltz said he was late for the trip because he almost ran out of gas on the way to the airport. He was so late to Augusta National Golf Club that he and Woods did not have time to warm up on the range before playing.
"We had to go straight to the tee and I piped a drive right down the middle while Tiger sliced one into the right bunker. Walking down the fairway, Tiger looked at me and said, 'It may be your day.' I said, 'Whatever happens, you bet it's my day.'"
The club had set up the course with the traditional Masters Sunday pin placements. Smoltz said he shot 78, Tiger shot 66 and, true to his word, had Smoltz back at the Braves' spring training complex near Disney World by 3 p.m.
"I got back and the (spring training) game was like in the fourth inning, and I was thinking, we could have played 36."
