ATLANTA -- Kirby Smart helped bring Georgia a national title in his sixth year as coach.
However, in his opening remarks Wednesday at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame, he said that last year will have no impact on the 2022 season.
Smart also said he is not worried about any kind of complacency setting in within the program following its first national championship in 41 years. Instead, the staff’s recruiting efforts during the past seasons, Smart said, will allow the team to quickly replace players that are lost in a retooling effort.
“We didn't build this program on hoping for one-year-wonders or hoping for one opportunity,” Smart said. “We built the program to be sustained. You sustain it by what you do every single day.”
In addition to any potential hangover following the championship, another obstacle the Bulldogs must overcome is replacing their record-setting defensive core. Namely, it is a group of linemen Travon Walker and Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, who will be followed by the likes of Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.
Smart said he is confident in the team’s ability to focus on competition in camp and that there are still a lot of talented football players ready to contribute.
Now the reigning national champion, Georgia will be targeted by every team it faces and Smart said the Bulldogs will be on the offensive come September.
“We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia. I can promise you that,” Smart said. “The hunting we do will be from us going the other direction. We're not going to sit back and be passive.”
For senior linebacker Nolan Smith, who returned this fall to fulfill a promise made to his mother to complete his college degree, the openings on defense give Georgia and its ranks of recruits an opportunity unique from last season.
“I’m ready to see our young guys play football,” Smith said. “Like myself, when I watched (former Marietta high standout) Azeez (Ojulari) in front of me for those two years, and I sat on the bench and people thought, ‘Maybe he’s not good. Maybe he’s washed up,’ I was just waiting on my opportunity.”
Smith said that there is an importance in college football for young players to carefully consider transfer portal movements and sticking around at a program. For the current defense, he said all the starting candidates want to be at Georgia and want to be in its competitive environment.
Above all, Smart and Smith stressed the importance of program culture, something they said was facilitated by skull sessions, which are small group sessions in which players talk football and life, as well as an unprecedented team connection in 2021.
Smith said any notion that this year’s team is less talented or unable to perform to similar standards as last year’s serves as motivation. Both he and Smart said opportunities are present for younger players to make impressions on those standards, but that gaining experience will be a focus from the season’s onset.
“We have plenty of talent. What we lack right now is experience,” Smart said “That's our job as coaches, to put those guys in a position to be successful and react in the calm manner and have the experience they need to play well against Oregon (in the season opener). That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet we have coming up after that.”
Smart also addressed other top issues surrounding Georgia and the current college football environment:
On Will Muschamp’s impact as co-defensive coordinator:
“I value that experience he's had and understanding the dos and don'ts, ways to do things, how to practice, how you run your organization. Also, it gives you the ability to delegate, too, take some things off your hand. I can focus my attention in other areas if he's in charge of something because he's done it. He's been unbelievable. A great staff guy. Super positive with our players. Players enjoy and love being around coach Muschamp.”
On the development of Georgia’s quarterbacks:
“Our quarterback room, right now, I'm extremely confident of. Carson Beck has been in the program, done a lot of good things. He was a guy that won a state championship in high school. Did a tremendous job. Brock Vandagriff is a tremendous athlete who has got a tremendous upside. He's gotten better and better. Those two guys are growing rapidly because of the number of reps they're getting. Gunner Stockton spent the spring with us -- a good athlete we're excited about. I feel really confident about our quarterback room, confident because we have Stetson (Bennett) returning, but confident because we have well-coached backups as well.”
On Scott Cochran returning to the Georgia program:
“Scott Cochran spends a tremendous amount of time with our players on a personal level. They value the relationship that he creates with them. He spends time with them, meaningful time with them. I think a lot of our players saw the human side with Scott, that we all know addiction is real. It probably affected me as the leader of the organization for the first time, to have someone on your staff be involved with that. I got a lot of help from outside sources on how to do it. I'm so proud of what he's done and how he's fought back to bring himself back and be the husband and father that he's always been.”
On how Georgia approach name, image and likeness deals for its players:
“Yeah, the pivotal question, right? Everybody waits for that one for all the conversation. The NIL program we have in place, we have a Classic City Collective run by Matt Hibbs, who does a tremendous job. It's built on being sustainable. I don't think what's going on in college football right now at some places is sustainable, meaning, can you do that year in and year out and repeat that? Can you honor the commitment that some people are trying to make to kids to get them to go to their school? It's not good for college football, what's out there, but to use it as inducement to get a young man to go to your school is not good for anybody or the game. I don't have the answer for how to guardrail that, but NIL has been good to Georgia, and it's been good to our players, and it will continue to be.”
On Georgia’s tight end room, and coping with this season’s altered blocking rules:
“It shouldn't affect us. The new blocking rule, which I was a part of the committee that put that in place, we're not a big team that cuts and blocks that way, so it's a safety issue. We like to block man-to-man, face up. We're not a big cut team. We don't rely on the cut block so it shouldn't change a lot for us.”
