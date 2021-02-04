Kirby Smart met with the media for a virtual press conference following a relatively uneventful National Signing Day.
Georgia football’s head coach discussed how the record number of early enrollees will fit into the program, former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp’s new role with the Bulldogs and gave updates on the status of the current roster.
Early enrollees make up the class
With four-star safety Terrion Arnold choosing Alabama on Wednesday afternoon, Georgia didn’t add any new signees to its 2021 class on this year’s National Signing Day.
Instead, the Bulldogs finished back in December and brought in their largest early enrollee class ever this spring.
Sixteen new Bulldogs made it to campus in January, and Smart said there were many he’d never met in-person before school began.
What made them decide on Georgia without attending a 2020 game or meeting Smart face-to-face? Smart chalked it up to academic opportunities at the university, improvements in athletic facilities and the chance to stay closer to home. Nine of the Bulldogs’ 16 early enrollees are Georgia natives.
“I know Georgia means a lot to them,” Smart said. “They watched Georgia growing up, and Georgia being successful is important to them. I think that was probably the No. 1 factor because they could not factor it off of visits.”
Smart said he’s seen the new class work out, lift and practice briefly before Georgia’s Sugar Bowl game on Jan. 1. He expects to see more in the 15 practices before the G-Day spring football game, tentatively set for April 17.
As for expectations for the new Bulldogs? Smart isn’t setting any “unrealistic” standards. He’ll be waiting for the spring to evaluate the players.
“I’m not ready to put any stamps on anybody or any unrealistic expectations on anybody,” Smart said. “I know that’s what a lot of people want to talk about, is those guys, but for me, unrealistic expectations are the biggest avenue to failure. I don’t want to place that burden on anyone.”
Muschamp back in town
Smart confirmed that former South Carolina (2016-2020) and Florida (2011-2014) head coach Will Muschamp has joined Georgia’s staff in an off-field role this season.
Muschamp, who played safety at Georgia from 1991-1994, accepted the job as a defensive analyst last week.
Smart said Muschamp has been “coaching the coaches” in his new role, and he’s already seen him make strides.
“It’s very helpful to have a guy who has been a head coach at two places in our conference,” Smart said. “He knows the ins and outs of this conference. He’ll be able to help our staff [and] our coaches in a lot of ways, and I’m excited to be able to have him join us.”
Smart said he knows Muschamp isn’t done with his coaching days but he’s just happy to be back in Athens with his family. Muschamp’s son, Jackson Muschamp, has been a quarterback on Georgia’s roster since 2020.
“His family has been his focus here recently, because I know he feels like he’s moved his family all over the country,” Smart said. “This is an opportunity for him to get back to them, be with them and be able to watch his son play.”
Roster updates
Smart said he doesn’t get too involved or put emotions into his players’ decisions on returning for the 2021 season.
When asked directly about the status of senior wide receiver Demetris Robertson, senior outside linebacker Walter Grant and senior defensive lineman Julian Rochester, Smart said he knew most of their plans and that some of them were working out with Georgia and some weren’t. He also said some haven’t made up their minds yet.
“Ultimately, each player and their family have to make those decisions. It’s an investment in them, and we spend a bunch of money on getting the information, whether it’s the services we get talking to NFL teams, traveling to visit with parents … It’s up to each and every guy, and I’m not very critical of the decisions they make.”
Smart also confirmed that sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean, freshman linebacker MJ Sherman and early enrollee tackle Micah Morris each had postseason surgeries.
Smart said he was unsure if Dean, who was Georgia’s leading tackler in 2020, would be able to go through a full-contact spring. Most players who have labral repairs, like Dean, Sherman and Morris did, aren’t expected to practice in the spring, Smart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.