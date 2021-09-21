Coming off a 40-13 victory over South Carolina, Georgia will face Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Coach Kirby Smart, linebacker Adam Anderson and defensive back Christopher Smith spoke to the media Monday ahead of the matchup with the Commodores.
Injury updates
Smart was asked about the statuses of tight end Darnell Washington and safety Tykee Smith. Smart noted that both have been progressing and haven’t been ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Commodores.
“We’ve thought all along this would be the target—this week or next—but can’t say they’re going to be cleared for this game,” Smart said. “I’ll find out a lot more today because they’re going to be able to run, do some exercises, not necessarily be in their groups but they’re going to be running and accelerating on their own.”
While Kearis Jackson got his first offensive snaps of the season against South Carolina, Smart says that he’s still not 100% healthy but is practicing.
On wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, who still hasn’t returned from a torn ACL suffered in 2020 fall camp, Smart said he’s picked up a hamstring injury that is keeping him from making his return.
“He had it last week, he was really close, we thought he was actually ahead of Kearis in terms of return. Then he had a little hamstring thing bother him…I guess it was early last week,” Smart said. “He will be out there trying to go again today. Just one of those things when you haven't been back in increased volume you have to be careful.”
Defense not satisfied
Asked to assess the performance of the Georgia defense through three weeks, Anderson said that they haven’t yet reached their full potential.
“I think there are still things to work on,” Anderson said. “For one, getting more turnovers. We’re trying to make more havoc plays. How can we help our offense out by getting them on the field even more?”
Smart made it clear that he wasn’t happy with how the defense has held up on deep shots.
Prior to the Bulldogs’ game against South Carolina, the longest play the defense had allowed was a 44-yard pass from Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Georgia’s defense allowed a 61-yard pass completion on the defense’s first drive of the game against South Carolina.
"My level of concern is the same it was the first day we went out to practice,” Smart said. “You don't give up long pass plays and win games and those same pass plays were prevalent in Clemson, they were just [pass interferences]. So, it's something that you have to work on.”
Christopher Smith echoed Smart’s concern, saying the defense would be “going to the doctor” to work on giving up less big plays in the passing game.
Through three weeks, the Georgia defense has allowed the second-most pass plays of thirty yards or more with five. While the defense as a whole has played very well, this is a clear area where they can improve.
“We’ve got about five or six doctors,” Smith said Monday. “Everybody is helping us out and getting us fixed up back there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.