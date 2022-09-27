Georgia coach Kirby Smart on Monday provided updates on a number of key Bulldogs dealing with injuries.
Wide receiver Arian Smith is hoping to return from an ankle injury suffered in August. He warmed up prior to the Kent State game and was in uniform, a sign of real progress.
“Arian has been getting better and better and better,” Smart said. “He ran some last week. He hit some good numbers. He's not planting or cutting -- or he wasn't planting and cutting last week. His pregame, we felt like he was getting in better shape. He was able to do more in practice last week, but he wasn't 100 percent. We'll find out today where he is.
Smart’s update on the status of sophomore AD Mitchell’s return from an ankle injury suffered against Samford remained similar to last week.
"(Arian Smith) probably is a little bit ahead of AD,” Smart said, “but AD's got a shot this week, as well.”
On Jalen Carter, Smart said the team is “hopeful” he’ll be able to play this week.
"Carter was much better going into this game and we're hopeful that he's able to play this week," Smart said. "It's just a nagging ankle injury that he's struggled to get over, and it's really tough on a defensive lineman because you're dealing with 6, 700 pounds being pressed on you.
The most positive update came on running back Kenny McIntosh, who left the Kent State game in the fourth quarter.
"Kenny was who I talked about at the game. He had the same thigh bruise that he had already had,” Smart said. “He got kind of hit on that same spot, but feels like he'll be fine. He was fine after the game. He was fine yesterday. We may limit him some today. But feel good about Kenny being able to go.”
McIntosh himself said he’d be good to go moving forward.
“I’ll be fine,” McIntosh said. “Lots of ice baths ahead of me, that’s all. I’ll be straight.”
Assessing the star position
After sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning, there are questions as to who will start at the star position moving forward.
Smart said he was disappointed in Bullard but didn’t make it entirely clear what punishment he’d be facing from the team.
“Disappointed in Javon. Hate it for him,” Smart said. “Got a wonderful family, but made poor decisions and it'll be dealt with internally.”
On the football side of the issue, one strong candidate to get more snaps at star is junior Tykee Smith.
“Tykee got to play a couple games earlier. I think Tykee does a good job,” Smart said. “He's physical. He's tough at the point. I don't know that he's 100 percent back but he's been practicing really well.”
Smart listed several other players who have worked at the star spot as well.
“(Tykee Smith) can play there. Marcus Washington can play there. Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter's played there," Smart said. "We cross-trained all camp. So, you know, we got all kinds of guys that can play the position as well.”
Cornerback Kelee Ringo seemed largely unconcerned with Georgia’s ability to adapt at the star spot as well.
"We have a good amount of players at the star position,” Ringo said. “Everybody works hard there every single week. I feel like we have a good amount of people prepared to go in there just in case."
