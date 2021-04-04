Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media during a virtual press conference on Saturday after the team’s first spring scrimmage.
Smart discussed team injuries, coaches receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and his takeaways from the first scrimmage.
Injury updates
Multiple Georgia receivers were sidelined from spring practice due to injury in the past couple of weeks, and the Bulldogs will add another to the list after Saturday’s practice.
Wide receiver Arian Smith sustained a wrist sprain in Saturday’s scrimmage, and Smart said he is confident that he will be OK.
“(Smith) sprained his wrist and he should be fine,” Smart said. “I don’t know if he’ll be back Monday. They’re still doing the X-rays. But I know he sprained his wrist.”
Smart was also optimistic about Jermaine Burton’s abilities after suffering a hyperextended knee in practice Tuesday. He said that Burton was at practice today and is beginning to move around.
“Jermaine Burton is fine. He has no structural damage, he was out there today doing exercises, doing conditioning, doing different things,” Smart said.
With George Pickens likely to be out for most of the 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock healing from previous injuries, Georgia has had an unfortunate bout of receivers forced to sit out. Smart remains positive about his receivers’ preparation for the season.
First spring scrimmage
The Bulldogs held their first spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon in Sanford Stadium.
Smart said that he was pleased with the liveliness that his players brought to the field, but he saw much room for improvement in multiple positions.
“I thought there was positive energy toward people making plays, which is important to me right now,” Smart said. “In terms of getting things done … we’re not where we need to be yet.”
Many of Georgia’s 16 mid-year enrollees were able to participate in their first college spring scrimmage. Smart said that they were nervous but contributed to the positive energy on Saturday.
“(The mid-years) were a little nervous, and there was some anxiety there, but I thought the energy was good on both sides of the ball,” Smart said. “If someone made a play there was enthusiasm, there was more connection out there.”
Smart said he sees the Georgia mid-years improving, but is looking for more before spring practices come to a close.
“Are they improving? Yes. Are they going to be good players? Yes. Are they there yet? No,” Smart said.
Georgia’s head coach said because the athletes are making plays on both sides of the ball, “Georgia won” the scrimmage today. He said special teams were not up to par with his expectations and that all three backup quarterbacks — Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff — are seeing reps.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Smart, among other Georgia coaches and staff, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 27. He was satisfied with Georgia’s executive associate athletic director Ron Courson’s handling of education on COVID-19 topics through the athletic department.
“Ron and the athletic training staff have done a tremendous job at educating our entire athletic department,” Smart said. “We’ve had the ability as coaches to get the vaccine which we think is important.”
Smart also noted that he hopes to see his players receive the vaccine this spring as doses continue to open up to more adults in Georgia. The University of Georgia Athletic Association plans to give vaccinated players benefits as they are vaccinated, such as not having to be tested and getting rid of contact tracing.
Smart said that Courson has done a “great job” of familiarizing the players with the benefits of the vaccine and bringing in experts to speak to the team.
“Ron and his staff have done a great job of ... educating (the team) on the benefit for their families, for the group as a whole, and for safety purposes, so we’re trying to encourage that,” Smart said.
