Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sidelines against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 of college football happens to be a bye week for Georgia football, and has given head coach Kirby Smart and his team the ability to reset and reflect.
The Bulldogs' coach spoke to the media on Wednesday about the state of the program and how to keep it sustainable.
Smart has been with the Bulldogs since 2015 when he was hired to replace former coach Mark Richt. He has turned the Georgia football program into one that is able to compete at the highest level each year and now sits as the No. 1 team in the country.
Smart mentioned the positives of having a strong staff to keep the program at a high level each year.
"I think infrastructure, in terms of personnel, is key. Meaning you have staff members that buy-in, not just the on-field coaches,” Smart said. “It's everybody. That's the recruiting organization, the player development organization, and the training staff. It takes a village. We've been pretty sustainable in terms of keeping guys, and our administration has helped us do that.”
Smart and his staff have created a winning machine in Athens. Since he was hired, Smart has coached 73 games, winning 59 and losing only 14 to date. He said that another key to sustained success is the good recruiting classes he has been able to put together.
“Number two is recruiting good players but demanding excellence out of them,” Smart said. “I think a lot of teams across the country can recruit good players, but demanding excellence from them and holding them to a standard is important. I think discipline within our program is important.”
Smart has found success when recruiting for Georgia. Over his six seasons with the Bulldogs the coach has grabbed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country twice, in 2018 and 2020.
As for his players on the roster now, Smart talked about how much he enjoys coaching his teams and how much he loves to watch them reap the benefits of their work.
"The joy of which they come to practice. The fun we have coaching them, and the buy-in we get from them, in response. The fact that they are well connected. We feel that we as a coaching staff are connected to them. It makes it fun to coach them. You keep the culture positive."
When Georgia takes the field against Florida to start the second half of the season, Smart and his team will be well prepared and equipped for the challenge.
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens.
