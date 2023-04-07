AUGUSTA -- With Saturday's forecast for potential heavy rain and thunderstorms at Augusta National, it could set up a round where one of the leaders puts himself in position for a potential Masters victory by being more mentally tough than his competitors.
That is exactly what happened 60 years ago when Jack Nicklaus won the first of his six green jackets in 1963.
Nicklaus shot rounds of 74-66 to reach the midway point of the tournament at 4-under par, one stroke behind leader Mike Souchak. It could have been argued that Saturday's third round should have been washed out, and it nearly was, but the tournament committee was determined to get the round in despite the unpleasant conditions.
"It poured down rain in 1963," Nicklaus said. "The 13th fairway had water from the top of the slope to the creek, and it was 100 percent casual water, but they wouldn't let you drop because there was no place to drop. They said, 'Play on,' and we kept playing on."
Once they reached the 13th hole, Souchak turned to Nicklaus and said the committee would have to wash the round out, because nobody could play that kind of rain. That's when Nicklaus turned on his tunnel vision. Known as someone who could focus in the most extreme conditions and who loved playing under pressure, the eventual 18-time major champion put his head down and just went about playing the best shot he possibly could on each swing over the last six holes.
As the round neared completion the rain stopped and the clouds gave way to clearer skies. Walking up the 18th fairway, Nicklaus was 2-under par and there were a handful of guys that had 1s by their name on the scoreboard, but he couldn't tell if he was leading the tournament by one or three shots.
"I looked up on the leaderboard, and there was a set of 1s on the leaderboard," Nicklaus said. "I looked at my caddie, and I said, "Willy (Peterson)" -- and I'm colorblind. I said, "How many of those 1s up there are red?"
He said, "Just you, Boss."
By the end of the day, Ed Furgol had pulled within one shot of the lead and Julius Boros was two back at even par, but the 74 Nicklaus shot kept him in position to win the Masters, while the conditions took their toll on other members of the field, including Souchak, who finished with 79.
When Nicklaus won his sixth Masters in 1986, he was the sentimental favorite of the Augusta National galleries, but in 1963, he was only 23 and that label went to then 50-year-old Sam Snead.
By the time Nicklaus reached the 13th hole on Sunday, he was 2-over for the day and found himself two shots behind Snead, a three-time champion, who had just birdied the par-5 15th.
Another name that jumped to the top of the leaderboard was Gary Player. The three-time champion from South Africa started the day at 3-over par, but his birdie at 15 got him to 4-under of the day, one shot ahead of Nicklaus and one shot behind Snead.
Nicklaus had injured his hip early in the season and he was not able to hit his customary power fade off the tee. He was forced to draw the ball, and he did so perfectly on the 13th to set up a 2-iron approach to the green. His shot landed on the green and released leaving him a 60-foot putt for eagle. Nicklaus' approach putt left him 4-feet for birdie and when that putt dropped he found himself in a three-way tie for the lead.
Snead mishit his tee shot on 16 which led to a 3-putt bogey. He dropped another shot at the 18th to ruin any chance of forcing a playoff.
Player didn't fare much better as he bogeyed the final two holes to finish three shots back. He could have taken complete control of the tournament earlier in the round if his putter had cooperated. Player missed seven putts inside 7-feet on Sunday and didn't make a putt longer than 6-feet. He said he could have shot 63, but he would save that kind of a rally for a final round charge in 1978. That year he shot 64 in the final round to come from seven behind to win the tournament.
Over the course of his career, Nicklaus thrived at the 16th hole. In 1975 he made a 40-footer for birdie to help him beat Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf. In 1986, he hit a 5-iron that never left the flagstick. His son, Jackie Nicklaus, who was caddying for him watched the ball and said, "Be right." Nicklaus, in what he called one of the most cocky comments of his career, said, "It is."
The ball missed going in the hole by an inch and the subsequent 3-foot birdie putt tied him for the lead.
In 1963, Nicklaus hit the first salvo to build that reputation. He hit a 5-iron to 12 feet and made the putt. He moved back into the lead by himself at 2-under par.
At that point, he thought he was in firm control of the tournament, but Tony Lema, who was playing in his first Masters, birdied the final hole to finish 1-under. It forced Nicklaus to par the last two holes to win.
On 18, his first putt down the hill from 35 feet rolled past the cup and left him 4 feet coming back. Nicklaus knew if he made it he would win the tournament. If he missed, it meant a playoff the next day. Knowing he likely couldn't lose the tournament, he hit the putt firmly. He said he was glad he did, because it broke sharply to the left, but it caught enough of the hole to fall in. He shot a final round 72 to finish at 2-under par.
The final putt also led to one of the more awkward moments of his career. He said he wanted to show emotion, but he wasn't sure how.
"I didn't have those kind of emotions in those days," Nicklaus said. I was pretty stoic about what I did. I said, What do I do? I think Arnold (Palmer) would have thrown his hat. I reached up, grabbed my hat, and I threw my hat and said, 'That was pretty false.'
"If you go back and look at it, it was. Looked like some 23-year-old kid trying to manufacture an emotion. Anyway, that was a pretty special win for me."
Lema would finish second, but he would go on to beat Nicklaus by four shots at the 1964 British Open at St. Andrews. It was one of 12 victories in his career and his only major. Two years later he died in a plane crash near Chicago at the age of 32.
With his victory, Nicklaus became the youngest Masters champion and would hold that moniker until Tiger Woods won in 1997. Nicklaus would go on to win five more times at Augusta National. He became the first player to win back-to-back Masters in 1965-66. He would win his fourth in 1972, and then became the first player to win five green jackets in 1975.
Eleven years later Nicklaus became the oldest player to win the Masters at 46-years-old, and became the only player to win six times by shooting a dramatic 30 on the back nine for a final-round 65 to beat the best players of the mid-80s including Greg Norman, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Price and Tom Kite.
While it is 60 years since his first victory, it is also the 25th anniversary of Nicklaus almost doing the impossible and winning a seventh. Mark O'Meara won the 1998 Masters, but as the CBS came on the air on that Sunday, tournament play-by-play man Jim Nantz opened the broadcast with, "Welcome to the final round of the Masters, and you are not going to believe what you are about to see."
Nicklaus birdied the second and third holes. He added two more birdies at the seventh and eighth, which at the time pulled him within two shots of the lead. His momentum was curtailed on the back nine as birdie putts that he made in years gone by hung on the lip instead of falling in. That included the 16th hole, where his last chance to put pressure on the leaders slid under the hole by an inch.
Sitting in Butler Cabin after the round Nicklaus told Bill Mcatee on the broadcast, "I had birdie putts on the last three holes, and if I would have made them, I might have been in the hunt."
At 58-years-old he finished sixth, four shots back, and became the oldest player to finish in the top 10 in tournament history.
