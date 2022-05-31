Some of Cobb County’s best baseball players will have the opportunity to represent their school one more time this season, as 16 players were selected to play in the East-West Underclassmen All Star Game.
The game will take place at Buford High School on Tuesday, June 7 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 and will be available for purchase on-site the day of the event.
The players selected for the game will be separated into two teams. The East team will feature players from Barrow, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, and Walton counties, while the West team is from Cherokee, Cobb, and Fulton counties.
“The coach of the particular high school goes on and he nominates a player and it comes directly to me,” Mike McGarrell, Founder and CEO of County All Stars, Inc. said. “I’ve got a committee of people and we make the selections.”
Each player selected will be invited to an awards dinner and ceremony at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel on Sunday where he will receive a commemorative plaque and special jersey for being selected for the game.
“They really have no idea what the dinner’s about until they show up Sunday night,” McGarrell said. “It’s obviously to honor them and their accomplishments and have a nice event, but more importantly, it’s about working on their personal development and leadership skills.”
In addition to every player getting an award, one player from both teams will be presented the 'Pitching Ninja' Pitcher of the Year, Player of the Year, and the Gino Vizzi Character awards.
“Rob (Friedman from Pitching Ninja) has been great in agreeing to sponsor the 'Pitching Ninja' Pitcher of the Year awards. He’s got a really neat niche in what he does,” McGarrell said. “The kids all think he’s awesome, so that’s been really great for the event.”
Five Cobb County players, with Carson Kearse, Kent Schmidt from Pope, Ethan Crawley and Ethan Sutton from Allatoona and Mattheson Go from North Cobb Christian played for state championships in their respective classifications.
