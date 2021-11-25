Sixteen players from Cobb County were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2021-22 Preseason High School Boys and Girls Watch Lists.
The list recognizes who the Club considers the top high school players from in state of Georgia.
Ten girls were selected. From Campbell, Laila Battle and North Florida commit Sarah Taub were honored. Last season for the Lady Spartans, Battle led the team with 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while Taub was third with 10.1 points 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
They were joined by North Cobb’s Dayuna Colvin and Marietta’s Chloe Sterling, who averaged 16 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game last season. McEachern’s Caelan Ellis and Kristen Roche were also selected. Ellis, a South Carolina Upstate commit, finished last season averaging 10 points per game, with Roche averaging 7.3 points per game.
Kell’s Crystal Henderson, who averaged 20.2 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game and Sprayberry’s Flau’Jae Johnson led the Class AAAAAA selections. Johnson, an LSU commit who was also named one of the 50 players named to the Naismith Award watch list, led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 28 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season
Mount Paran Christian’s Kara Dunn and Katelyn Dunning were named. Dunn, a Georgia Tech commit, finished the 2020-21 season averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while Dunning, a West Georgia commit, had 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
“It’s an honor,” Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said. “The talent around metro-Atlanta is phenomenal, so anytime a couple of girls make that watch list, it is good for them and good for the team.”
On the boys side, Wheeler’s Jalani Reynolds and Kyle Burns, a Radford commit, will be trying to lead the Wildcats to their third straight state title. Pebblebrook’s Kami Young, a Rider commit, McEachern’s Braden Sparks, Marietta’s Izaiyah Nelson, an Arkansas State commit and Allatoona's Cayden Charles all made the list.
Nelson averaged 8.6 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, while Charles finished last season with 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds a game.
Atlanta Tip-Off Club Preseason Watch List
Girls
Laila Battle - Campbell
Sarah Taub - Campbell
Dayuna Colvin - North Cobb
Kara Dunn - Mount Paran Christian
Katelyn Dunning - Mount Paran Christian.
Caelan Ellis - McEachern
Kristen Roche - McEachern
Crystal Henderson - Kell
Flau’Jae Johnson - Sprayberry
Chloe Sterling - Marietta
Boys
Braden Sparks - McEachern
Cayden Charles - Allatoona
Izaiyah Nelson - Marietta
Jalani Reynolds - Wheeler
Kyle Burns - Wheeler
Kami Young - Pebblebrook
