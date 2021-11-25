Campbell vs. Collins Hill 1.jpg

Campbell’s Sarah Taub was one of 16 Cobb County players selected to the Atlanta Tip-Off Club's Preseason Watch List.

Sixteen players from Cobb County were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2021-22 Preseason High School Boys and Girls Watch Lists.

The list recognizes who the Club considers the top high school players from in state of Georgia.

Ten girls were selected. From Campbell, Laila Battle and North Florida commit Sarah Taub were honored. Last season for the Lady Spartans, Battle led the team with 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while Taub was third with 10.1 points 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

They were joined by North Cobb’s Dayuna Colvin and Marietta’s Chloe Sterling, who averaged 16 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game last season. McEachern’s Caelan Ellis and Kristen Roche were also selected. Ellis, a South Carolina Upstate commit, finished last season averaging 10 points per game, with Roche averaging 7.3 points per game.

Kell’s Crystal Henderson, who averaged 20.2 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game and Sprayberry’s Flau’Jae Johnson led the Class AAAAAA selections. Johnson, an LSU commit who was also named one of the 50 players named to the Naismith Award watch list, led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 28 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season

Mount Paran Christian’s Kara Dunn and Katelyn Dunning were named. Dunn, a Georgia Tech commit, finished the 2020-21 season averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while Dunning, a West Georgia commit, had 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

“It’s an honor,” Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said. “The talent around metro-Atlanta is phenomenal, so anytime a couple of girls make that watch list, it is good for them and good for the team.”

On the boys side, Wheeler’s Jalani Reynolds and Kyle Burns, a Radford commit, will be trying to lead the Wildcats to their third straight state title. Pebblebrook’s Kami Young, a Rider commit, McEachern’s Braden Sparks, Marietta’s Izaiyah Nelson, an Arkansas State commit and Allatoona's Cayden Charles all made the list.

Nelson averaged 8.6 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, while Charles finished last season with 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds a game.

Atlanta Tip-Off Club Preseason Watch List

Girls

Laila Battle - Campbell

Sarah Taub - Campbell

Dayuna Colvin - North Cobb

Kara Dunn - Mount Paran Christian

Katelyn Dunning - Mount Paran Christian.

Caelan Ellis - McEachern

Kristen Roche - McEachern

Crystal Henderson - Kell

Flau’Jae Johnson - Sprayberry

Chloe Sterling - Marietta

Boys

Braden Sparks - McEachern

Cayden Charles - Allatoona

Izaiyah Nelson - Marietta

Jalani Reynolds - Wheeler

Kyle Burns - Wheeler

Kami Young - Pebblebrook

