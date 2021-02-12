Six Cobb County athletes reached the podium in the girls traditional wrestling state tournament Thursday at the Macon Coliseum.
Kell's Reagan Masters, Kennesaw Mountain's Genevieve An and Osborne's Kiarra Nylander each finished as runners-up in their weight divisions. Marietta's Lisa Glymph and Hillgrove's Sarai Sanders each finished third, while Lassiter's May Prado came in fourth.
Masters advanced to the finals of the 122-pound division with three pins and a 4-2 defeat of Centennial's Citlali Salas-Abrego in the semifinals.
The title match went to Ola's Amani Jones, who won by major decision.
An followed a similar path in the 132-pound weight class. She won four matches by pin and also knocked off Prado in the quarterfinals with a 14-1 major decision. An dropped the championship match to Baldwin's Catherine Mullis by pin.
Osborne's Kiarra Nylander's path to the championship of the 225-pound division may have included the match of the event.
After opening the tournament with a pin, she faced Southeast Whitfield's Teonna Bonds in Round 2. Nylander came from behind in the third period to force overtime, then needed a second overtime to finally win the match 7-6.
After a pin in the semifinals, Nylander dropped the championship match 5-1 to Chestatee's Isabella Redlinger.
Sanders earned her third-place finish the hard way.
After losing her opening-round match to Ware County's Caitlyn Mixon in the 162-pound division, Sanders won six consecutive matches in the consolation bracket. She defeated East Hall's Alivia Myers by pin in the third place-match -- one of five pins Myers recorded in her consolation run.
Mixon went on to win the state title in the weight class.
Glymph advanced to the semifinals in the championship bracket before losing a 5-2 decision to Mountain View's Kennedy Shropshire. Glymph picked up her fourth pin of the event by beating Johnson's Anna Santoscoy to advance to the third-place match. There, Glymph defeated Stephens County's Athena Malex by a 14-1 major decision.
Prado rebounded from her loss to An by earning a major decision and two pins in the consolation bracket before losing the third place match to Jackson County's Raven Cook.
