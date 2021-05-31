Six Cobb County high school golfers have earned all-state recognition.
The teams were selected by the classification committees of the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association. Criteria used in making the selections included season averages, season lows, finish in the state championship tournaments and other accomplishments throughout the 2021 season.
The boys were led by North Cobb's Cooper Tendick, who short 73-77 to finish sixth in the Class AAAAAA state tournament, finished second with a round of 74 in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament and had a sixth-place finish in the Cobb County Invitational with a round of 72.
He was joined by Mount Paran Christian's Ethan Smith, who shot 75-73 in the Class A Private state tournament. Smith may have had the round of the year when he shot 62, making 10 birdies, to win the Westminster Invitational.
The girls selections were led by Walton's Tatum Thompson, how shot 80-92 in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament to finish in a tie for 17th. She finished second with a round of 81 in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament and earned another runner-up finish by shooting 39 in the weather shortened Cobb County Invitational.
Allatoona's Sara Tilton earned Class AAAAAA honors by shooting 87-81 to finish tied for ninth in the state tournament. She also earned a seventh place finish in the Cobb County Invitational with a 45.
The Walker duo of Ella Stoll and Anna Klass were both earned honorable mention in Class A Private. The duo shot identical rounds of 82-76 to finish tied for ninth in the state tournament. Stoll won the Cobb County Invitational with a score of 38, while Klass finished fifth, shooting 43.
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
Craig Long, Milton, Player of the Year
Myles Jones, Lambert
Rahul Rajendran, Milton
Ryan Davidson, Gainesville
Noah Bauer, Etowah
Connor MacMillan, Woodstock
Jimmy Coleman, West Forsyth
Cooper Tendick, North Cobb
Will Raineri, Brookwood - Honorable Mention
Billy Abdow, Peachtree Ridge - Honorable Mention
Class A Private
Bo Blanchard, Brookstone - Player of the Year
Reed Lotter, Savannah Country Day
Will Baker, Prince Avenue
Colin Edwards, Holy Innocents’
Trey Mixon, First Presbyterian Day
Parker Houck, Prince Avenue Christian
Jack Schoenberger, King’s Ridge Christian
Ethan Smith, Mount Paran Christian
Jack Stafford, Christian Heritage - Honrable Mention
Peter Garud, Stratford Academy - Honorable Mention
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
Sara Im, Lambert - Player of the Year
Sharon Mun, Lambert
Averi Cline, Lambert
Iris Cao, Lambert
Ebby Somers, Lowndes County
Yedam Lee, Peachtree Ridge
Bridget Hoang, Peachtree Ridge
Tatum Thompson, Walton
Crace Chung, Mill Creek - Honorable Mention
Katherine Chang, Lambert - Honorable Mention
Class AAAAAA
LoraLie Cowart, Carrollton - Player of the Year
Makena Dubois, Creekview
Kate Song, Johns Creek
Katherine Parviainen, Lakeside, Evans
Abbie Cheney, South Effingham
Macy Fulton, Alexander
Morgan Gray, Carrollton
Sara Tilton, Allatoona
Lindsay Wayland, Creekview - Honorable Mention
Maria Barr, Glynn Academy - Honorable Mention
Class A Private
Reagan Southerland, Holy Innocents’ - Player of the Year
Haven Ward, Holy Innocents’
Maggie Jackson, Tallulah Falls
Meredith Bennett, Athens Academy
Mary Miller, Savannah Christian
Ally Buchanan, Athens Academy
Brinson Hall, Tallulah Falls
Jada Richardson, Wesleyan
Ella Stoll, Walker - Honorable Mention
Anna Klass, Walker - Honorable Mention
