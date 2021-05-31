Girls county 2.JPG
Allatoona's Sara Tilton was one of six players to earn All-State recognition of the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

 Staff - file

Six Cobb County high school golfers have earned all-state recognition.

The teams were selected by the classification committees of the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association. Criteria used in making the selections included season averages, season lows, finish in the state championship tournaments and other accomplishments throughout the 2021 season.

The boys were led by North Cobb's Cooper Tendick, who short 73-77 to finish sixth in the Class AAAAAA state tournament, finished second with a round of 74 in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament and had a sixth-place finish in the Cobb County Invitational with a round of 72.

He was joined by Mount Paran Christian's Ethan Smith, who shot 75-73 in the Class A Private state tournament. Smith may have had the round of the year when he shot 62, making 10 birdies, to win the Westminster Invitational.

The girls selections were led by Walton's Tatum Thompson, how shot 80-92 in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament to finish in a tie for 17th. She finished second with a round of 81 in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament and earned another runner-up finish by shooting 39 in the weather shortened Cobb County Invitational.

Allatoona's Sara Tilton earned Class AAAAAA honors by shooting 87-81 to finish tied for ninth in the state tournament. She also earned a seventh place finish in the Cobb County Invitational with a 45.

The Walker duo of Ella Stoll and Anna Klass were both earned honorable mention in Class A Private. The duo shot identical rounds of 82-76 to finish tied for ninth in the state tournament. Stoll won the Cobb County Invitational with a score of 38, while Klass finished fifth, shooting 43.

Boys

Class AAAAAAA

Craig Long, Milton, Player of the Year

Myles Jones, Lambert

Rahul Rajendran, Milton

Ryan Davidson, Gainesville

Noah Bauer, Etowah

Connor MacMillan, Woodstock

Jimmy Coleman, West Forsyth

Cooper Tendick, North Cobb

Will Raineri, Brookwood - Honorable Mention

Billy Abdow, Peachtree Ridge - Honorable Mention

Class A Private

Bo Blanchard, Brookstone - Player of the Year

Reed Lotter, Savannah Country Day

Will Baker, Prince Avenue

Colin Edwards, Holy Innocents’

Trey Mixon, First Presbyterian Day

Parker Houck, Prince Avenue Christian

Jack Schoenberger, King’s Ridge Christian

Ethan Smith, Mount Paran Christian

Jack Stafford, Christian Heritage - Honrable Mention

Peter Garud, Stratford Academy - Honorable Mention

Girls

Class AAAAAAA

Sara Im, Lambert - Player of the Year

Sharon Mun, Lambert

Averi Cline, Lambert

Iris Cao, Lambert

Ebby Somers, Lowndes County

Yedam Lee, Peachtree Ridge

Bridget Hoang, Peachtree Ridge

Tatum Thompson, Walton

Crace Chung, Mill Creek - Honorable Mention

Katherine Chang, Lambert - Honorable Mention

Class AAAAAA

LoraLie Cowart, Carrollton - Player of the Year

Makena Dubois, Creekview

Kate Song, Johns Creek

Katherine Parviainen, Lakeside, Evans

Abbie Cheney, South Effingham

Macy Fulton, Alexander

Morgan Gray, Carrollton

Sara Tilton, Allatoona

Lindsay Wayland, Creekview - Honorable Mention

Maria Barr, Glynn Academy - Honorable Mention

Class A Private

Reagan Southerland, Holy Innocents’ - Player of the Year

Haven Ward, Holy Innocents’

Maggie Jackson, Tallulah Falls

Meredith Bennett, Athens Academy

Mary Miller, Savannah Christian

Ally Buchanan, Athens Academy

Brinson Hall, Tallulah Falls

Jada Richardson, Wesleyan

Ella Stoll, Walker - Honorable Mention

Anna Klass, Walker - Honorable Mention

