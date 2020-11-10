Six Cobb County runners were selected to the all-metro cross country team by the Atlanta Track Club on Tuesday.
The list of included Walton's Sarah Burwell and Pope's Sophie Boice and Lorel Golden on the girls roster. Marietta's Kamari Miller and James May were joined by Harrison's Sully Shelton on the boys side.
The selections features 42 athletes from 26 schools across the Atlanta area.
Selection was based on performance at the state meet and other large invitationals, season-best times and head-to-head competition. First-, second-and third-team rosters will be named during an online ceremony broadcast on Atlanta Track Club’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. Nov. 20.
In addition, the club will announce the most outstanding boys and girls athletes at the virtual banquet. Coaches and the public will vote for the award. Public voting is open through Friday at 11alive.com.
Miller, who won the Class AAAAAAA boys title with a course-record time of 15 minutes, 29 seconds, will be among the favorites.
“This season created new challenges for high school runners,” Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah said in a release. “Despite lost practice times and reduced opportunities to compete, the young athletes on this year’s Powerade All Metro Cross Country team stood on every start line with confidence and positivity and crossed the finish line with personal bests, course records and state championships.”
