Wheeler's Isaiah Collier (4) drives the baseline against Kell's Najhae Colon (3) during the boys Class AAAAAA state championship game in Macon. Collier led Wheeler with 16 points. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier (4) gets loose for a layup against Kell during their state championship game in Macon.
Wheeler's Isaiah Collier (4) drives the baseline against Kell's Najhae Colon (3) during the boys Class AAAAAA state championship game in Macon. Collier led Wheeler with 16 points. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier (4) drives to the basket against Lanier during the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament Saturday. Collier had 19 points to lead the Wildcats into the elite eight.
Two of Cobb County’s top point guards were selected as members of the preseason boys basketball all-state teams by the Sandy’s Spiel website.
In Class AAAAAA, Osbone’s Zocko Littleton earned first-team honors.
Littleton, a senior, averaged per game 19 points, 2.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals during the 2020-21 season.
According to 247Sports, Littleton ranks 186th nationally and is ninth at his position in Georgia. He has received numerous offers, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Georgetown, Kennesaw State, UAB and Tennessee State.
Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier joined Littleton by earning first-team honors.
The junior averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 assist, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during the 2020-21 season, and he helped lead the Wildcats to the Class AAAAAA state championship, marking back-to-back titles for the program.
Collier is ranked 22nd nationally by 247Sports and is second in Georgia. He has more than 16 offers from Power Five programs, including Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisville.
“Collier is an athletic throwback-style point guard who has made strong impressions with his toughness and exceptional vision as a passer,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins said in a scouting report. “Collier plays with a tremendous amount of confidence and is a point guard who is fun to watch when the momentum of a game is on his side.”
Pebblebrook guard Kami Young was a third-team selection in Class AAAAAAA, while Allatoona guard Cayden Charles earned a second-team nod in Class AAAAAA. North Cobb Christian guard Josh Dixon and forward Albert Wilson were both selected to the Class A Private third team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.