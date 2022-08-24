Single-game tickets for Kennesaw State football home games are now on sale to the general public.
The Owls will play six times this fall inside Fifth Third Bank Stadium, as the team competes in the inaugural season of football in the ASUN Conference. The home schedule consists of games against Wofford, North Alabama, Central Arkansas, Tennessee Tech, Charleston Southern and Austin Peay.
Kennesaw State enters the season ranked No. 6 in the Football Championship Subdivision in the AFCA Preseason coaches' poll and No. 8 in the STATS Perform Top 25.
Kennesaw State also placed four on the ASUN's preseason all-conference team, including Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and STATS Perform Preseason All-American Xavier Shepherd. In his 2021 season, the quarterback led the FCS in rushing touchdowns (23) and set single-season team records in both passing yards (1,341) and passing touchdowns (15).
Kennesaw State holds a 37-5 all-time record inside Fifth Third Bank Stadium. It was a perfect 6-0 at home in 2021 and outscored its opponents 211-99 in those games.
Season tickets are still on sale for the 2022 season. New benefits include a concessions discount and the option to purchase a season-long parking pass.
The Atlanta Braves are continuing their World Series championship trophy tour this week, beginning with a stop in Douglasville on Thursday.
The event will be at the Academy Sports store on Concourse Parkway from 4-7 p.m. Fans will be invited to take photos with the trophy, and the event will also have promotional giveaways and a chance to win a VIP sweepstakes experience to Truist Park when the Braves host the New York Mets on Oct. 1.
On Friday and Saturday, the trophy will stop at Academy Sports locations in Snellville and Dunwoody, respectively. On Sunday, it will be at the courthouse in Monroe.
The tour is set to conclude with 151 stops across the Southeast, coinciding with 151 years of the Braves' franchise.
