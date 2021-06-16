It had been a dream for Smyrna’s Matt Simpson to play for his country at the Paralympic Games since he was 10 years old.
He achieved that dream in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, and now he gets another shot to represent the United States as part of the men’s goalball team in the Tokyo Paralympics.
Simpson helped the U.S. win the silver medal in 2016, and since then, he has made some improvements in his personal life.
He got married in the fall of 2019, and he is now the father to a 5-month-old daughter. He passed his Bar exam and graduated from law school at the University of Virginia last May. In January, he started his own law firm in Washington D.C. and has had to balance that job along with family matters and training for the Paralympics.
Simpson said it means the world to him to play goalball in the Paralympics for a second time.
“For me personally, getting to go to the Paralympics once, it felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said. “To go for a second time, with everything that's been going on, it just truly feels kind of like an unexpected blessing.”
Goalball is the only Paralympic sport without an able-bodied counterpart. It was a sport designed specifically for people with vision impairments.
The sport was invented in 1946 by Austrian doctors to help rehabilitate blinded war veterans. Thirty years later, it was introduced in the Paralympic Games in Toronto.
The game is played on a court that is 9 meters wide and 18 meters long, which is the same size as a volleyball court. Two teams of three players, who are all blindfolded and on their hands and knees, throw a three pound ball with bells attached to it while the other team tries to stop it. The ball must touch the ground within 20 feet of the goal, otherwise it is a penalty. Whoever has the most points after two 12-minute halves wins the game.
Simpson said that he has traveled all over the world while playing the sport, but he has never been to Japan, so he is excited to finally get to play there.
Although he said that he is not worried about COVID-19 being an issue at the games, he said it will be difficult with the adjustment to playing with little to no fans in attendance.
“Even 12,000 people with the best ushers and ‘quiet please’ reminders, that’s still loud,” Simpson said. “So when you talk about going from that to either only local fans or no fans at all, that’s going to be a big difference on the game itself.”
Simpson said that he does see this as a potential advantage when it comes to mental preparation.
“I think (goalball is) probably the only sport that can say really that the presence of fans really does actually impact how we approach the game and how we have to think about it,” he said. “I think it’ll be an advantage in a lot of ways. Maybe it's a level playing field advantage because every team is benefiting from the fact that the environment is a little more conducive to the game of goalball, but I certainly think that it changes the way we have to prepare a little bit.”
Above all, Simpson said that he sees this chance as an opportunity to expand the awareness and importance of the Paralympic Games in the United States.
He said that he wants other young, blind men to see this as an opportunity to make a difference just like when he discovered the sport 21 years ago.
“Our society teaches through sport. Whether or not you're a great athlete, you played sports growing up, but if you're disabled, that's not the case all too often,” Simpson said. “When disabled people think about your education and your ability to live independently, to develop skills that are seen as important, but sports are often left by the wayside.”
“When you think about so many valuable lessons related to sport, whether it's goal setting, teamwork, how to lose, and how to take defeats and take setbacks and come back stronger, we learn those things through sports,” Simpson continued. “If there's any population that needs those lessons more than any other, it's disabled people.”
The Paralympics begin on August 24, and the U.S. men’s team just defeated the defending gold medalists from Lithuania in the Trakai tournament last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.