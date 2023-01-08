There was no way around it. A Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon High boys’ basketball team known for its flash, for its highlights, for the celebrity that follows it, was going to have to get gritty on Saturday night, assistant coach Chris Howe said.
Sure, this was a LeBron James-sponsored Chosen-1’s Invitational at USC’s Galen Center that brought fame as advertised to cushy courtside seats: rapper 2 Chainz, Clippers point guard John Wall, incoming USC quarterback Malachi Nelson. But the Trailblazers were taking on nationally-ranked Wheeler, a team that Howe said, simply, had “dudes.”
“They have shooters that could knock in 15 of 30 threes,” Howe said, “and then we’re done.”
Two of those dudes, in fact, were playing at their future stomping grounds – seniors Isaiah Collier and Arrington Page. But after falling down by double digits early, Sierra Canyon’s move-on-a-string defense overwhelmed the prized recruits and Wheeler in an eventual 66-55 win — perhaps the Trailblazers’ best of the season.
Down by eight at halftime, Sierra Canyon’s staff “challenged” senior Memphis commit Ashton Hardaway, coach Andre Chevalier said postgame. And Hardaway – son of former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway – responded with perhaps his best all-around half as a Trailblazer, getting aggressive on the glass and banging down low with Page.
“I had to wake up, definitely, as a leader,” Hardaway said.
It was his range, though, that propelled him to 18 points and a pair of massive third-quarter threes to pull Sierra Canyon back into the game, barking while backpedaling down the floor at any Wheeler defender within earshot. And after a quiet first half, Bronny James continued to show an improved sense of the moment in his senior year, detonating for 17 fourth-quarter points.
“Everybody in the locker room has confidence in him,” Chevalier said of James. “Ashton trusts him. I trust him. And if he really just starts trusting himself, I just think the sky is the limit for us.”
Collier finished with 17 points, but was held by James, Isaiah Elohim and a horde of Trailblazer wing defenders to just 5-of-16 shooting. Page, who Chevalier called “the most skilled player that we’ve played all year long,” finished with just eight points and seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.