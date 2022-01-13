The Kennesaw State women played shorthanded against No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
A 7-0 run gave the Owls (4-9, 0-2) an early 12-7 lead, but it would be all Eagles from there as they defeated Kennesaw State's seven-person roster 100-65 at the KSU Convocation Center.
It was the 24th straight time Florida Gulf Coast had defeated KSU, and extended the all-time series lead to 30-2.
The Eagles (14-1, 3-0) would end the opening quarter up 28-18 after outscoring Kennesaw State 21-6 over the rest of the period. The deficit was 49-35 at the half, but Florida Gulf Coast outscored KSU 51-30 in the second half.
“It was really gutsy," Owls coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "I thought they played hard, they were focused and they knew that we could score. It’s hard to sustain that level of play for 40 minutes when you only have seven players and you can’t grant them the proper rest.”
Gillian Piccolino had the best game of her season, tallying season highs in points (eight), blocks (three), assists (two) and a career high in rebounds with 13.
Amani Johnson led the way with 14 points and nine assists. Jah’Che Whitfield finished with 13 points.
For Florida Gulf Coast it was the second game this season in reaching the 100-point mark.
Kierstan Bell led the way with 30 points, Tishara Morehouse had 17 and Kendall Spray added 10. Twelve of the 13 players that saw action scored.
