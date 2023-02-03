Queens connected on four free throws in the final 13 seconds to hold off a Kennesaw State comeback for a 79-75 victory in ASUN play on Thursday.
The loss was the Owls third in a row and drops the KSU women to 9-12 and 5-5 in conference play. The loss spoiled career-high performances by Jah’Che Whitfield, who finished with 27 points and seven rebounds, and Prencis Harden, who had 16 points and nine boards.
"We were shorthanded tonight and obviously missed several players," coach Octavia Blue said about only suiting up eight players. "I thought we gave our best effort that we could. We had a lot of kids playing out of position and not to make excuses, but I thought everybody banded together and played hard. That was a tough, hard-nosed team on their home floor and we did the best we could with what we had."
With Kennesaw State within four, Queens (8-13, 3-7) went on an 8-1 run to push its lead to 75-64 with 4:36 left to play. The Owls answered with an 8-0 run of its own, which included a layup and a 3-pointer by Whitfield, to pull within 75-72 with 44 seconds to play. After a pair of Kasey Kidwell free throws, Amani Johnson banked in a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 77-75 with 6 seconds to play, but Kidwell put the game away at the free throw line.
Kidwell and Adia Brisker each scored 19 points to lead five Queens players in double figures. Kinley Brown finished with 12 points, Jordyn Weaver had 11 points and seven rebounds and Alexandria Johnson added 10 points. Stacie Jones finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls.
KSU remains on the road and will travel to Liberty on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.