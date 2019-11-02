Alise Jenkins scored 15 points and Milli Jones added 14 as Shiloh Hills rolled to a season-opening 39-19 victory over Cornerstone Prep.
The Lady Challengers (1-0) broke the game open in the second half as they outscored Cornerstone 23-12.
Lucy Zhang finished with four points and six rebounds. Jones and Jenkins had six and five steals respectively.
Shiloh Hills will travel to Cornerstone next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.