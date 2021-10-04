Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd was named the Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in leading the Owls to a 31-6 victory over Jacksonville State last Saturday.
Shepherd ran for a career-high 124 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 72 yards to finish the day with 196 yards of total offense. He had touchdown runs of 16, 2 and 1 yard, and helped the team control the ball for more than 37 minutes.
Shepherd was also recognized by STATS Perform and the College Football Performance Awards, where he was named an honorable mention for the national Offensive Player of the Week and the FCS Performer of the Week, respectively.
Shepherd is the second KSU player to be honored by the conference. He follows kicker Nathan Robertson, who was the special teams player of the week following the Owls victory over Wofford last month.
MOVING UP
With the win over Jacksonville State, KSU moved to No. 17 in the STATS Perform FCS Poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll. The Owls were No. 20 in both polls last week.
The Gamecocks dropped from No. 17 to No. 23.
KSU continues to be the only Big South team ranked in the top 25. Currently, Monmouth is also receiving votes.
Sam Houston State comes in at No. 1 followed by South Dakota State, James Madison, Eastern Washington and North Dakota State.
Future ASUN conference opponents Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky are also receiving votes.
UP NEXT
Kennesaw State will travel to Virginia to face Hampton University to open Big South Conference play on Saturday. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls App. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
