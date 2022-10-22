KENNESAW -- Xavier Shepherd scored on a 4-yard run in overtime as Kennesaw State secured a 33-30 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday in a nonconference game at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
It was the third overtime game for the Owls (3-4) this season. They to Jacksonville State in the ASUN Conference opener Oct. 1 before prevailing in two overtimes over North Alabama the following week.
“This football team fought their tails off through adversity,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “The game was not perfect. There were a lot of things that did not go well, but they came to play, and they came with some fight.”
One thing that did go well for the Owls was Shepherd setting a team single-game record in passes and completions, going 15-of-24 for 224 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 125 yards and a score on 30 carries.
Once the Kennesaw State defense held Tennessee Tech (1-6) to a field goal to start the overtime period, it was up to Shepherd to carry the team.
Starting from 25 yards out beyond the end zone, he had runs of 5, 2 and 11 yards to put the ball on the 4-yard line. He then found the end zone on the next play to seal the victory.
“We go through situations like that in practice, and my job as a leader is to echo the message of what we're trying to do -- take one play at a time,” Shepherd said. “We wanted to drive the ball the best way that we can and see where it ends up. It's a wonderful feeling knowing we got the job done.”
After taking a 17-10 lead into the half, Kennesaw State struggled offensively for much of the second half. Tennessee Tech tied it at 17-all 5 minutes into the third on an 8-yard pass from Jeremiah Oatsvall to David Gist.
The Owls could not answer on their next possession, and the Golden Eagles took the lead on Hayden Olsen's 46-yard field goal.
The Tennessee Tech lead nearly held up.
Starting on its own 4 late in the fourth quarter, Kenneasw State began moving the chains. A 34-yard pass from Shepherd to Gabriel Benyard put the Owls on the Tennessee Tech 32. Three plays later, Shepherd hit Isaac Foster for a 21-yard touchdown to recapture the lead with 1:21 left to play.
However, Kennesaw State's defense could not hold on. Tennessee Tech needed less than a minute to drive 75 yards and score on an 18-yard pass from Oatsvall to Willie Miller.
Still, the Owls did not fold with only 27 seconds left in the game. A pair of 26-yard passes from Shepherd to Foster and Xavier Hill put them on the Tennessee Tech 23, and former Walton High School standout Conor Cummins nailed a career-best 40-yard field goal as time expired.
“I told them after the game, 'If we can go prepare a little better, maybe we can actually win a game in regulation,” Bohannon said. “It's been one of those years. Every day, we've had to work for everything we've gotten this year. It seems like, every time you turn around, you're fighting a lot of stuff.”
Defensive back Markeith Montgomery caught his eighth career interception in the fourth quarter deep in Kennesaw State territory to prevent Tennessee Tech from adding to their lead. His pick tied Montgomery with Dante Blackmon for the Owls' career record.
Kennesaw State got on the board with a 10-yard run by Preston Daniels. The Owls stretched the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when Foster scored from 9 yards out.
