Girls high school basketball will take center stage to begin 2021 with the She Got Game Classic.
The 55-team event will be played over three days in five gyms, hosted by Marietta, Pebblebrook and Wheeler high schools.
The tournament will have 40 teams from Georgia including 18 currently ranked in the state polls. Cobb County will be represented by Kell, McEachern, Mount Paran Christian, Pebblebrook and Wheeler.
Other prominent programs from the metro-Atlanta area are Collins Hill, Creekview, Forest Park, Grayson, Langston Hughes, Lovejoy, Luella, Parkview, Sequoyah, Southwest DeKalb, Wesleyan, Woodward Academy and Woodstock.
Games will begin at each of the three campuses at 3 p.m. Friday. Some of the featured games are St. Francis-Kell, Southwest DeKalb-Langston Hughes, Mount Paran-Lovejoy, McEachern-American Heritage (Fla.) and Lovejoy-Collins Hill.
Games and opponents are scheduled to change. For the complete schedule, visit shegotgameclassic.com.
Saturday's schedule will begin at 10 a.m. at all three campuses. Sunday games will be limited to the Marietta and Wheeler locations. Games will start at 10:30 a.m. and will consist of only out-of-state teams.
Tickets to the event must be purchased on the website. A weekend pass is $38 for adults and $28 for students. Individual session tickets, which are broken into two-game blocks, are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at all game sites. Attendees will be temperature-screened before entry, masks must be worn at all times and capacity will be limited to 30%. Families will be permitted to sit together, but they must be socially distanced from others.
