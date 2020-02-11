Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton replaced injured Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on the U.S. team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game Friday at the United Center in Chicago.
Sexton, a former Pebblebrook High School standout, is averaging a team-high 19.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in his second NBA season. He is the third-leading scorer among second-year NBA players, behind fellow Rising Stars participants Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks -- both of whom will also play in Sunday's All-Star Game.
Sexton, selected by Cleveland with the eighth pick in the 2018 draft, was named to the NBA's all-rookie second team last season.
Herro has missed Miami’s last three games with a sore right ankle. He ranks sixth among rookies in scoring (13.1 ppg) and third in 3-point field goal percentage (39.3). Herro has made a rookie-leading 99 3-pointers.
Sexton will be on the U.S. roster with Young, Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington and guard Devonte’ Graham, Miami guard Kendrick Nunn, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Ja Morant, Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.
The Rising Stars game pits 10 first- and second-year players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year players from the rest of the world. The game will air on TNT at 9 p.m. Friday.
BROWN A FINALIST FOR OLYMPIC TEAM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was named 44 players named to the pool of potential U.S. national team players for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.
USA Basketball released the finalists Monday.
Brown, a former Wheeler High School standout, played for Team USA last summer in the FIBA World Cup but has yet to play in the Olympics.
The list includes 15 of the 16 players from the U.S. who are scheduled to play in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.
Those under consideration who were part of the 2012 gold medal-winning team include the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Houston’s James Harden and Russell Westbrook, Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul. Back from the 2008 gold-medal squad is the Lakers' Dwight Howard.
Nine players who played on the 2016 gold medal team are also under consideration: Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.
Also in the mix are those with World Cup or world championship gold medals for USA Basketball, but no Olympic gold to this point -- Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Cleveland’s Andre Drummond and Denver’s Mason Plumlee.
