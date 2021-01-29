Former Pebblebrook High School standout Collin Sexton sent the Falcons’ boys basketball team a present.
The third-year Cleveland Cavaliers point guard gifted his alma mater with KD 13 shoes for the upcoming playoffs.
The shoes, designed for the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and made by Nike, are in red and retail for $160. The lightweight shoes were introduced to the public last summer.
The gift was accompanied by a FaceTime call from Sexton.
Pebblebrook coach George Washington said Sexton gave the team advice and encouraged the team to focus on the wins and move past its losses.
During the NBA offseason, Sexton, who is averaging 25.2 points and 4.2 assists per game this season, met the current Pebblebrook team and worked with them on and off the court.
“We like the guys on the team to watch him work out and practice,” Washington said. “They get the chance to see how he achieved and worked toward his goals up close.”
The work Sexton has put in has him on the verge of being an NBA All-Star. He recently set a career high with 42 points in a double-overtime win over the Nets when he outplayed James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the shoes’ namesake, Durant.
Some of those messages Sexton passed on may have taken hold within the Pebblebrook roster. The Falcons are 17-2 heading into Saturday’s game against Archer and Tuesday’s rematch with McEachern, which the Falcons defeated 75-69 the first time around.
“The guys have been performing well at a high level, and we are rolling into the playoffs,” Washington said. “But there is always room for improvement, and we have stayed consistent defensively in the first and third quarter, but we need to take it to all four quarters.”
