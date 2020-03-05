Collin Sexton is beginning to put on a show in the NBA.
The former Pebblebrook High School star has put up career-high point totals three of his last four games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he joined some elite company in his most recent effort Wednesday night.
Sexton, the No. 8 selection of the 2018 NBA draft, scored 41 points in a 112-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. He was 17-of-30 from the field, including 3-of-9 from behind the 3-point line, to go along with six assists and three rebounds.
With the 40-point game, Sexton joined two former Cavaliers stars as the only players in franchise history to score 40 ore more points in a game before his 22nd birthday — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
“It’s big time. Being in that conversation is amazing,” Sexton told Cleveland.com. “Shows my hard work is paying off. The next step is translating that into wins. I feel like we are playing really hard and together. Just have to move on to Saturday and watch film tomorrow. Do whatever I need to do to get that win on Saturday because we need it.”
On Feb. 28, Sexton scored 31 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, then bettered that Monday with 32 points against the Utah Jazz.
Since playing in the Rising Stars game during the All-Star break, Sexton is averaging 25.4 points per game and, raising his season average to 20.5 and moving into the NBA’s top 25 overall.
The rest of Sexton’s game is also running into shape.
“His mindset and his ability allows him to do things that other people can’t,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff told Cleveland.com. “There’s not that many guys that have the speed that he has, the ability to finish the way that he can. The thing I was most proud of even though he got to 41, he was making the right basketball play over and over again. He created for his teammates, got his teammates open shots. When there were opportunities just to move the ball and get the hockey assist, he made those plays, too. He played an entire game on the offensive end of the floor. That’s what you’re looking for from that position, a guy that doesn’t just score but finds a way to get to get his teammates involved as well.”
