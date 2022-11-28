McEachern will lead the are flag football programs into the playoffs with the hopes of bringing home a second straight title to Cobb County.
The Indians rolled through the regular season at 16-0, outscoring their opponents 393-53 in the process. Behind the Division 3, Area 1 Player of the Year Amber Kirkpatrick, McEachern may be the outright favorite to win the state title. Kirkpatrick finished the season completing 63% of her passes for 2,876 yards, 49 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Four receivers have at least 400 yards receiving. Kye Giddens leads the way with 56 receptions for 628 yards and 10 touchdowns, and she is closely followed by De’Aysia Williams, who pulled in 45 catches for 534 yards and 13 scores.
McEachern won the competitive area title and will host the first two rounds, beginning Tuesday. The Indians will host Walton (5-3) and the winner will play the winner of Alpharetta and Brookwood. The first two rounds are played on the same day with the No. 1 seed playing as host.
Marietta came in second in Division 3, Area 1 and will have to try to get back to the state championship game by beginning the playoffs on the road.
The Blue Devils (11-2) will open the playoffs against Wheeler (8-3) at Archer High School. The winner will face the winner of Dunwoody and Archer.
Marietta opened the season with eight straight wins before stumbling in back-to-back games against McEachern and Woodstock. In those games, the Indians and Wolverines scored 47 of the 96 points the Blue Devils allowed on the season. In the other nine games, Marietta allowed an average of five points per game.
Finishing third and fourth in Division 3, Area 1 were Osborne and Westlake. The Cardinals and Lions finished in a three-way tie for third with defending state champion Hillgrove, but the Hawks came out on the short end of the tiebreaker and missed the playoffs for the first time after advancing to the title game the first two seasons the sport was sanctioned by the Georgia High School Association.
The Cardinals (11-4) will face Pope (14-1) in the first round at Chattahoochee High School. The winner will face the winner of Grayson and Chattahoochee.
Allatoona (11-2), the No. 1 seed from Division 3, Area 2, will host Westlake in the opening round and the winner will then face the winner of Shiloh and Centennial.
The Bucs have made the playoffs all three seasons, including making it to the state semifinals in 2020.
The third round of the playoffs will begin Dec. 1. The semifinals will be held at the Atlanta Falcons training facility Dec. 5, and the state championship games will be held at Centre Park Stadium on Dec. 8.
