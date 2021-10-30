Sequoyah is heading to the Class AAAAAA state championship, but not without being tested.
The Lady Chiefs defeated Lassiter 3-2 in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center. After not losing a set in the postseason this year, Sequoyah has proven itself to be big-game ready.
“We just talked about being us,” coach John Edwards said. “We made sure to stay connected with each other. We did not want to focus on what just happened. We needed to be ready for what came next. I saw that mentality tonight against a really good team.”
Sequoyah was off to a hot start in the semifinal match. The Lady Chiefs jumped out to a 2-0 set lead, taking the first set 25-22 and the second 29-27.
A complication to Sequoyah’s plans in the semifinal match was the absence of one of its best players, Sara Siefert, due to an ankle injury. The Lady Chiefs had multiple other players step up in her absence, though, and Siefert will make her return in the state championship match.
“It was big,” Edwards said. “Sydney [Huyck] was going to play a lot anyway, but her and Sayler (Davies) played very well. Sara was out for about a week earlier this year when we played some really good teams. I think that helped calm the nerves a bit.”
A spirited second-set comeback effort pushed Sequoyah to the commanding match lead. After trailing since the first few points, they tied the score at 24-24 with a second effort hit from Rosa Fisher. She scored again shortly after, giving the Lady Chiefs a 28-27 lead before a Lassiter serve out of bounds sealed it.
However, Lassiter made a push of its own after falling into the 0-2 hole. The Lady Trojans took the next two sets behind some solid defensive play. They took the third set 28-26 and the fourth 26-24 after fighting off the Lady Chiefs’ attack.
Sequoyah held a 15-9 lead in set three and stole momentum before Lassiter called a much-needed timeout. The Lady Trojans turned things around in a big way, going on a 19-11 run to end the set.
The fourth set was tight from the beginning, with Lassiter taking an early 8-6 lead. Sequoyah built a 15-10 lead near the halfway point, but after another Lady Trojan timeout, the tide turned once again.
Lassiter took the fourth set behind another comeback over the final few points. The energy and confidence were flowing as the pivotal fifth set approached.
Sequoyah came out firing in the final set. Fisher landed two powerful shots to build a 6-2 lead for the Lady Chiefs. Lassiter tightened things up at 8-6, but Sequoyah proved too much as it secured the 15-8 match-clinching win.
“We had to do everything we could to pull that out,” Edwards said. “I am super proud of our kids. After losing two in a row, they could have easily given up. They kept fighting, though, and as a coach, that is one of the things you love to see.”
