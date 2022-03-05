CARROLLTON -- The Sequoyah girls defeated Kell 40-38 in the Class AAAAAA state semifinal game on Saturday night at the University of West Georgia.
A frantic fourth quarter saw multiple lead changes and clutch scores from both sides, but the Lady Chiefs escaped with the two-point victory.
“I thought we really locked down in the second half,” Sequoyah coach Chris Yarbrough said. “We held (Kell) to 16 points. They started holding the ball, but we knew we were fine. We knew we could get them there and get them out of rhythm. All playoffs long, we talked about our defense, and it showed up tonight.”
Kell’s offense was clicking in the second quarter behind Jamiah Gregory and Jada Peterson. Peterson hit two early 3-pointers, and Gregory connected on another to give the Lady Longhorns a 22-15 halftime lead.
However, Sequoyah came out of the break with a renewed intensity on defense and trailed by just one point going into the fourth quarter. Kell was held to single-digit totals in the third and fourth quarters with nine and seven points, respectively.
On offense, Elle Blatchford came alive in the third quarter for the Lady Chiefs and impacted both sides of the court with her rebounding and scoring.
After Blatchford split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 31, Kell slowed the game down and ate up nearly two full minutes of game time. However, it left with an empty possession, and Sequoyah quickly took a 33-31 lead when Milanni Abdus-Salaam found space inside for the score.
Sequoyah and Kell traded baskets for the next two minutes, with the Lady Chiefs taking a 37-36 lead at the 1:03 mark after Abdus-Salaam scored from an offensive rebound. Blatchford then stole the Lady Longhorns’ inbound pass, and the intentional fouling began.
Neither team was in the bonus yet, so Kell had to foul four times to get Sequoyah on the free-throw line. Prior to the third foul, though, the Lady Longhorns converged and nearly forced what would have been a game-changing turnover on the inbounds pass.
Sayler Davies missed the free-throw, but Abdus-Salaam was there for another offensive rebound. Sequoyah only shot 9 of 17 from the free-throw line, but after another miss and offensive board, Blatchford gave the Lady Chiefs a 40-36 lead with 12 seconds left.
Kell’s Crystal Henderson stormed down the court and hit two free throws to pull within two points, but the clock ran out before a final shot could go up.
“I am so proud of our girls,” Yarbrough said. “They really locked in. Everybody we put in tonight gave us something. Callie Gaddis broke the presses and got the ball down to Milanni late. I have to shout out Milanni. She was huge for us with nine points off the bench.”
Blatchford was Sequoyah’s leading scorer with 15 points. She added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to her line as well. Abdus-Salaam was a game-changing presence off the bench with 10 rebounds alongside those nine points. Susanna Rogers had seven points and four rebounds, while A’ryn Jackson added six points and six rebounds.
For Kell, Gregory scored a team-best 11 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Peterson and Henderson both had nine points, while Amaya Moss had five points and led the game with 12 rebounds and five steals.
Despite their season ending in the final four, the Lady Longhorns still had an outstanding year. They finish 2021-22 with a 27-3 overall record and a 15-1 mark in Region 6AAAAAA. Kell was ranked No. 2 in the state at the conclusion of the regular season.
Sequoyah moves on with Saturday’s win to face Lovejoy, a team that has already taken down county-rival River Ridge. The Class AAAAAA state title game will be Friday at the Macon Coliseum.
“We told them it was our game,” Yarbrough said. “In that situation, we want to be strong with the basketball. We had the possession arrow in our favor too. They listened, and they executed.”
